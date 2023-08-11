John Rogers believes the modern Santa is probably one of the most attractive and functional beef cattle breeds anywhere in the world.
And he should know, having been a Santa Gertrudis producer before turning to other breeds for several years, and then switching back to the breed which he loves and continues to produce on his family's former mixed farming block on the Darling Downs.
Mr Rogers and his wife, Vicki, currently run 140 Santa Gertrudis and Santa Gertudis/Angus cross breeders on their 1012 hectare property, Exile Downs, at Captains Mountain, south of Millmerran.
The Rogers family connection to Exile Downs commenced in 1946 when Mr Rogers' father, Mel, and his brother, King, as returned servicemen, purchased a 263ha mixed farm at Millmerran.
"Dad had 600 pounds and a saddle when he arrived up here from the Barossa Valley," Mr Rogers said.
A subsequent 30 year partnership saw the Rogers brothers aggregate a further seven surrounding farms and establish a state of the art Herringbone dairy and piggery.
Shifting economies in the dairy industry around 1970 saw a move away from dairying and pig production into dryland cereal and linseed cropping.
"We continued to farm until it was unviable. All our cultivation is returned to pasture now, either improved or native, with bambatsi, rhodes grass and purple pigeon grass all going really well," Mr Rogers said.
During the same period, the retiring dairy herd was transformed into beef by the introduction of Hereford, Brahman and Santa Gertrudis bulls.
Mr Rogers said the Brahmans were "wild" and the Herefords had "bad eyes" in those days whereas the Santa cross cattle had fewer issues and the first cross offspring were always superior performers.
"It was a licorice allsort herd of around 150 breeders that Vicki and I started with in 1978 when we were married and took over my father's share of the dissolved Rogers Brothers partnership," he said.
That partnership purchased bulls from industry stalwarts, the Paton families and their Glenroy, Sherdale and Sherglen studs. When Col and Julie Paton moved out to Moonie Ponds at Nindigully, the Rogers' bought bulls from them as they upgraded and expanded their herd to 220 Santa Gertrudis breeders.
"Over the years we purchased several bulls from Big S sales at Kingsthorpe and other local studs and we also purchased a line of heifers from Rick and Bev Anderson in order to get a core group of herd improvers," Mr Rogers said.
As a young clerk in the Australian Estates and then the Elders office in Millmerran, Mrs Rogers had a close involvement in many stud sales around Millmerran including the glamorous Santa sales at King Ranch which the couple attended every year at Macquarie Downs.
"Vicki's parents, Viv and Win Saal, were also Santa devotees and Vicki has always loved the big cherry reds," Mr Rogers said.
"Despite our love affair with our Santas I personally became a bit disillusioned with less than optimum fertility issues and an amount of dystocia. Looking back, we probably didn't put enough time and effort into sire selection and management, and instead blamed the breed," he said.
"We then set off on a less than well thought out cross breeding trial with several other breeds, including Simmental, Limousin, Sales and eventually Angus, which we settled on for a period due to high fertility, market appeal and a good cross with the Santas."
Following a breeding herd sell-down due to recurring drought years the Rogers' consolidated a smaller herd and took on agistment cattle as seasonal conditions allowed .
"We had about 220 breeders but we hit the wall about 20 years ago and sold 100 cows, so basically cut our herd in half," Mr Rogers said.
"High grade Santa agistment cattle from the Kroll, Dieckman and Russell families and Kerry and Trish Bailey from Isisford reignited our passion for the breed," he said.
Mrs Rogers said Santa Gertrudis cattle "ticked all the boxes" for them.
"They do all we want them to do: they are quiet, durable, and good mothers," she said.
They do all we want them to do: they are quiet, durable, and good mothers. Their list of traits is a mile long but what stands out for us is functionality in a tough time. We often see them foraging on difficult terrain on Captains Mountain- Vicki Rogers, Exile Downs, Captains Mountain
"Their list of traits is a mile long but what stands out for us is functionality in a tough time. We often see them foraging on difficult terrain on Captains Mountain."
At the moment, Mr Rogers described his cattle as ordinary, but stated he was striving to improve both the content and quality of his commercial herd.
"The modern Santa is bred and culled so heavily for fertility. We cull for type at weaning, and usually sell through the Dalby saleyards," he said.
"We then keep a portion of red heifers for 12 months, assess and cull again, with the ultimate aim being purity of the breed."
Mr Rogers admitted theirs was a difficult property to maintain, and they now focused on maintaining their assets, with minimal management the key.
Working full time at the nearly Millmerran Power Station for the past 20 years, Mr Rogers said he needed "low care, low maintenance" cattle, which is what the modern Santa Gertrudis delivered.
"There is no supplementary feeding, and we only treat our cattle for buffalo fly," he said.
"Every year a cow turns off a calf, and that's our bottom line.
"I'm sure we could do better with multiple inputs but they come at a cost. As long as our cattle are healthy in general we are satisfied.
"The cattle really look after themselves. I haven't pulled a calf here for a very long time.
"We get a lot of wild dogs in this country, and the Santa's are great mothers. There is always a 'nurse' cow with the calves, and we've only ever seen two bitten calves come through our yards.
"I couldn't work full time if I didn't have the cooperation of our beef cattle herd. They're essentially trouble free, easy on the eye and they sell well. What more could you ask for?"
Ag Features and Special Publications
Ag Features and Special Publications
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.