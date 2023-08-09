Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: Led cattle auction to 4450c/kg

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated August 9 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
Buyer Michael Rodgers, Breakfast Creek Hotel, breeder Ray Zahnow, Fernvale Limousins, and Brooke Parlane, Pine Mountain, with the steer sold for 4450c/kg. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
IN a "long standing tradition" Breakfast Creek Hotel, Brisbane, purchased the grand champion led steer for 4450 cents a kilogram, hot standard carcase weight, in the led cattle auction on Wednesday.

