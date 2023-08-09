IN a "long standing tradition" Breakfast Creek Hotel, Brisbane, purchased the grand champion led steer for 4450 cents a kilogram, hot standard carcase weight, in the led cattle auction on Wednesday.
The hotel affectionately known as "Brekkie Creek" bought the top steer which was a Limousin bred and exhibited by Ray Zahnow from Fernvale Limousins, Fernvale.
The steer weighed 489kg on the hoof and took out the medium weight champion before being awarded the champion ribbon in the led steer competition earlier in the day under the eye of judges Ben Toll and Craig Price.
Michael Rodgers from Breakfast Creek Hotel said the champion steak would be perfect for the establishment, continuing on their tradition.
"It's our thing," he said.
"Beer and beef is us so we come here, buy the grand champion and have a charity lunch."
Exhibitor Ray Zahnow said he was "wrapped" with the win and the top price paid for his steer.
The other champion steers sold well including the second top-priced animal, the lightweight champion which was knocked down to Mick's Meat Barn, Warana.
The Speckle Park on account of John Willcocks, Tenterfield, and Novae Speckle Park, Nobby, steer was 389kg on the hoof.
The heavyweight champion, a Limousin steer, 562kg, from Luke and Emily Kahler, Glamorgan Vale, sold for 1040c/kg to Bracken Ridge Tavern, Bracken Ridge.
The junior led heifer champion, a Limousin-cross, 456kg, exhibited by Hayden Beattie, Glamorgan Vale, and Gabriella Stokes, Mount Walker, sold for 1410c/kg to Arana Tender Cut Meats, Brisbane.
The junior led steer champion a Limousin-cross, 390kg, exhibited by Hayden Beattie, sold for 900c/kg to Farmers Choice Meats, Carole Park.
Overall the steers ranged from about 685c/kg to the $4450c/kg high.
Volume buyers included Nolan Meats, Rode Road Meats, Woolworths and The Little Butcher, Kingaroy.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
