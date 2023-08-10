Weaner steers in demand at Silverdale

There were 378 cattle yarded at the Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
Agents reported that the market held firm with strong competition for most descriptions. Export cattle saw a little change and continue to sell to strong rates.
Heavy feeder steers and heifers also sold to firm rates. Demand from restockers for weaner steers also saw them selling to a strong market.
T and S Whitehall sold Santa heavy cows for 220c or $1695, and Santa heavy heifers for 270c or $1560.
Brahman cows from The Viking Gard sold for 227c or $1318.
All Beef Enterprises sold Santa cows for 228c or $1393. They also sold Brangus light feeder steers for 325c or $1139.
S. Brehmer sold Droughtmaster bulls for 262c or $2177.
Santa heavy feeder steers from A.R Lenord sold for 316c or $1487.
B and K Wagner sold Hereford cross yearling mickeys for 250c or $825.
Charbray heavy feeder heifers from M and D Turnball sold for 280c or $1275.
DAF Tick Fever Centre sold Hereford light feeder heifers for 239c or $730.
G and P Frampton sold Brahman cross grain assist heifers for 273c or $1093.
Angus cross weaner heifers from Huth Pastoral sold for 231c or $540.
L and L Rohan sold Charolais cross weaner steers for 340c or $868.
Arias Grazing sold Limo cross cows and calves for $1300.
