College prepares students for life

THE pressure to conform and follow the trend is an ever present challenge facing young people as they navigate adolescence in a digital world.
The decisions they make, the friends they associate with and the community they find themselves in will all impact on the quality of relationships and success they experience as they navigate adolescence.
For parents the challenge is finding the setting that best supports their child to become accountable, reliable and ready to contribute in an ever changing world.
With over 100 years of continuous education in the North Queensland education hub of Charters Towers, Blackheath Thornburgh College provides a supportive, community centered, high quality education ideal for students making the transition to boarding from smaller rural, remote or school of the air settings.
Students have access to high quality nutrition, comfortable living conditions and a range of active opportunities to keep the blood pumping and minds active.
Whether it's representing one of the many local sporting clubs, supporting our P F ladies in the canteen at the sale yards, assisting behind the scenes at the local eisteddfod, working at the local aged care home or lending a hand for the annual show our boarders are active participants in the Charters Towers community.
Students enjoy a wide range of elective and senior subject offerings additional to the core learning areas. A diverse team of educators bring with them a wealth of experiences outside of the school setting as parents, grandparents, coaches and tradespeople.
These skills and understandings enable the team to create relationships with our students that are built on respect, accountability and reliability. Whether students are chasing an ATAR, QCE, trade based skills or workplace knowledge our program will support them toward their goals.
When exploring boarding options for your child the opportunity for quality relationships is a key consideration.
We invite families to discover how we foster positive relationships for successful young people at BTC.
