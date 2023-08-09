It was a very emotional win for Ray Zahnow, Fernvale Limousins, Fernvale, in the led steer competition at Brisbane Royal on Wednesday.
His Limousin steer, 489kg, nicknamed Tiny Tim, nearly died at birth but has come back strong to take home the champion ribbon.
Mr Zahnow said the steer was a twin born three weeks early.
"I had to bottle feed it for four weeks before it could even walk," he said.
"He was 20kg wringing wet when he was born. He was lucky to survive, his twin didn't make it.
Mr Zahnow said he had now grown out perfectly for a steer, having been entered in the medium weight class.
He said Tiny Tim had good thicnkess, softness and muscle.
This isn't Mr Zahnow's first time at the podium, having taken out grand champion carcase at Brisbane Royal last year.
The led steer competition was judged by Ben Toll and Craig Price.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
