It's that time of year again, where many cattle-crazed kids get the chance to put down their textbooks and head to the big smoke for the pinnacle of the show season, that being the Royal Queensland Show.
More than 200 youth turned out on day one of the junior events with plenty of smiles around the ring, despite a few heavy downpours during proceedings.
On day two, it was the trio of Ben Carey, Dan Hughes and Georgia Mulcahy from Scots PGC, Warwick, who took out the hotly contested interschool steer judging.
The group said Scots have around 40 members on their show team, spending Tuesday and Thursday afternoons breaking in and preparing cattle, before taking them to a range of shows throughout the year, with Ekka being the peak.
In his final year of school, Dan said he enjoyed being a member of the show team and it had taught him many lessons over the years.
"It's a real team thing, it's not just a one man show," he said.
"We've got 13 head of cattle here and one person would have no chance of keeping them all under control, so we all chip in."
"You learn so much as well, all about the beef industry, and it's all stuff that you'll take with you for the rest of your life."
The team unanimously concluded that it was a great feeling to win at a Royal show, with Georgia saying it was "very rewarding."
"It shows that all of our hard work has paid off," she said.
It was a showcase of girl power which saw the Monto State High School team of Bella Cook, Kiralee Streeter and Grace Ogle come in as runner-ups.
The team said it was exciting to back up their red ribbon from last year, where they placed equal first on points but were awarded second place after a tie-break.
The girls are members of the 17-person Monto SHS cattle team, 13 of which are girls.
Kingaroy State High School also put on a very solid performance, rounding out the placings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.