Ekka kicks off with massive student numbers

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
August 9 2023 - 12:30pm
Ben Carey, 15, Dan Hughes, 18, and Georgia Mulcahy, 15, from Scots PGC Warwick. Pictures: Clare Adcock
Ben Carey, 15, Dan Hughes, 18, and Georgia Mulcahy, 15, from Scots PGC Warwick. Pictures: Clare Adcock

It's that time of year again, where many cattle-crazed kids get the chance to put down their textbooks and head to the big smoke for the pinnacle of the show season, that being the Royal Queensland Show.

Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

