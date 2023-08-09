Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers under 200kg top at 376c, average 350c at Roma store sale

August 10 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers reach 376c at Roma
Weaner steers reach 376c at Roma

A total of 5507 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.