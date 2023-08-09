Weaner steers reach 376c at Roma

A total of 5507 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 376c/kg and averaged 350c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 374c and averaged 343c, steers 280-330kg reached 370c and averaged 344c, and steers 330-400kg reached 356c and averaged 326c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 358c and averaged 321c.
Boxvale Cattle Co, Boxvale, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 368c, reaching $1230 to average $1115.
Whalan P'ship, Torquay Carah, Charleville, sold Angus cross steers to 366c, reaching $1047 to average $939. The Angus cross heifers sold to 250c, reaching $780 to average $650.
Winter Cattle Co, Kiamanna, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 360c, reaching $1171 to average $1044.
SM and TM Gilligan, Yarraglen, Brewarrina, sold Charolais cross steers to 358c, reaching $1829 to average $1676.
DT and KA York Family Trust, Wattle Park, Wallumbilla, sold Simmental cross steers to 356c, reaching $1721 to average $1721.
SD and MJ Russell, Willara, Augathella, sold Charolais cross steers to 356c, reaching $1648 to average $1205.
JD and TJ Bell, The Lagoons, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 354c, reaching $1408 to average $1393. The Brahman heifers sold to 296c, reaching $1146 to average $1146.
Brian Cloherty, Kingull West, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 354c, reaching $1768 to average $1302. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 308c, reaching $1325 to average $1101.
Currawong Pastoral Co sold Charbray cross steers to 354c, reaching $1636 to average $1386.
TT and KA Fox, Dunwoodie, Glenmorgan, sold Angus cross steers to 354c, reaching $1000 to average $875.
JJ and SM Murphy, Rocky, Charleville, sold Angus steers to 352c, reaching $1650 to average $1341.
Cornish Grazing Pty Ltd, Strathdale, Mitchell, sold Charolais steers to 350c, reaching $1652 to average $1542. The Charolais heifers sold to 310c, reaching $1213 to average $1213.
RBE and EN Cloherty, Reben Downs, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 350c, reaching $1354 to average $1242. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 268c, reaching $869 to average $869.
G Wilson, Kaywarra, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 349c, reaching $1484 to average $1379. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 308c, reaching $1157 to average $1148.
W L and M A Bryant, Cytherea, Mitchell, sold Simmental cross steers to 348c, reaching $1238 to average $1148.
Moonya Agriculture Pty Ltd, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 344c, reaching $1158 to average $1155.
Northbridge Grazing, Sandalwood Downs, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 343c, reaching $1551 to average $1461.
JGC and LN Kadel, Pamaroo, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 342c, reaching $1320 to average $1093.
Astaline P/L, Carranya, Windorah, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 312c, reaching $1838 to average $1760. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 287c, reaching $1760 to average $1463.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 224c and averaged 192c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 258c and averaged 227c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 268c, averaging 243c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 310c, averaging 240c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 308c, averaging 249c.
Doce Pty Ltd (Santos), Pleasant Hills, Roma, sold Droughtmaster heifers to 268c, reaching $882 to average $778.
DJ and JF Goodman, Eulalie, Mungindi, sold Angus heifers to 252c, reaching $783 to average $736.
Wellwater Past Co, Goondoobloie, Mungindi, sold Angus cross heifers reaching $1250 to average $1016.
Cows 330-400kg reached 200c and averaged 141c, cows 400-500kg topped at 220c, averaging 186c, cows 500-600kg topped at 226c, averaging 202c, and cows over 600kg topped at 230c, averaging 216c.
Moonbong Partnership, Chatham, Tambo, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 230c, reaching $1714 to average $1591.
CA and MM Finch, South Trafford, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 221c, reaching $1482 to average $1381.
LRC Grazing, Abbington, Roma, sold Droughtmaster cows to 216c, reaching $1126 to average $1090.
