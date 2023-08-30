Renowned horse trainer and breaker Julien Welsh travelled 2600km from Benalla, Victoria, to Rockhampton, Queensland, with his horse and cart along old stock routes.
Welsh started the four month journey that took him across three states in April and arrived at his final destination on Saturday, August 5.
He choose to start the journey close to where he grew up in the Victorian High Country before finishing up in the Beef Capital.
The end of his journey found him posed next to the iconic Brahman statue and welcome sign at the Yeppen roundabout on the Bruce Highway, before staying with his paternal family in Gracemere.
He said the purpose of the journey was to take time away from his busy life, where he trains around 350 horses each year through business Booralite Park, and get back to the simple things in life.
"We complicate so much these days and put so much pressure on ourselves and people around us and I just wanted to slow down and take it easy with my horses and dog," he said.
The cart was pulled by his stock horse Dusty and Percheron draught horse Hank, with Mr Welsh travelling in the wagon with cattle dog Nookie.
He was inspired to travel by horse and cart after an accident about five years ago involving a young horse that came over the top of him and broke his femur - meaning he was out of the saddle for about nine months.
He described going "stir crazy" being unable to ride, but found an alternative when the lady next door gave him a pony and cart to "muck around in", and before long he was hooked.
After doing "a lot of miles" with the pony and cart, he learnt how to harness and enjoyed the new challenge, riding into town on weekends to have brunch.
He bought his own stock horse, Hank, before purchasing an American buckboard (four-wheeled wagon) from the US state of Wyoming.
Mr Welsh admins he loosely looked at a map and created a rough plan before setting off on his journey, but said the best way to figure out where to go next was to talk to the locals when he arrived in town.
"When you tell people what you're doing and where you're going they sort of point you in the right direction and tell you which why they'd go," he said.
"It gets you off the main roads and the highways and you're covering a little more distance but the country is so much better and it's so much quieter out there for the horses.
"It's local knowledge that got me through the way that I came."
Luckily for Mr Welsh, locals in Cracow and Theodore in the Banana Shire helped him get back on his way after his horse got spooked when an airlock in a pipe exploded into a water trough he was drinking from.
The horse took off, ripping off his bridle and taking out the back wheel hub of the cart.
Thankfully the horse was uninjured, but you couldn't say the same about the cart. A repairer from Theodore was able to assist in the repairs, while he camped out at Cracow Station.
He said the biggest focus each day was sourcing water for his animals and making sure they were healthy and well.
He carried grain for his horses in a motorbike trailer behind the cart, but said as he got into Queensland it became tougher to source hay, so would find oaten chaff or lucerne chaff.
He saw a lot of changing landscapes throughout his journey, describing a lot of flat cropping country in NSW, and moving into steeper terrain with more narrow bends as he crossed the ranges into QLD.
Mr Welsh attended the Rocky Rush Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft in Alton Downs from August 16 to 20 to cheer on some mates, before trucking his horses back to Victoria.
"I haven't got time to go back like this, I'd be gone all year," he said.
