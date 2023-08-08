FOR a school with a mere two steers Oakey State High School is punching well above its weight with passion at Royal Brisbane.
Agriculture teacher Debbie Goudie could not have been prouder to see her students compete in the RNA prime beef cattle young judging with one, Skye Rose, taking out the top spot.
The Oakey cattle team consisted of year 11 and 12 students.
"We don't usually come down here with cattle because it's such an expensive exercise so we just come down here for this event," she said.
"It's been a real privilege today to see the kids.They were as nervous as all get out - this is a big stage to be on but they shone.
"We go to lots of shows up on the Downs and we get lots of practice but this is the main event - this is the big stage."
And Mrs Goudie said this was the first ribbon they had taken home in quite a while.
"We've been down here for a few years and it's been a drought in between winning ribbons so this is a really big achievement for us," she said.
The school currently only has a Droughtmaster steer and a Murray Grey-cross steer, which the students take turns in showing.
"They did our show circuit last year and just waiting to reach weight now before we send them off to the abbatoir," she said.
"We need to cash them in to make the money to buy the cattle for next year.
"There's a lot of learning about sharing happens, who turns at what show, who gets to lead what animal so hopefully next year we'll be able to have four on the go."
It was the cattle prices that Mrs Goudie said determined their numbers.
"With the cattle prices being so high at the beginning of the year we could only afford to buy two head and the cost of feed going up - it's all very expensive," she said.
"We have a very small budget to work with. With cattle prices on the downturn we're hoping we can get in and buy a few now in preparation for next year's show circuit.
With about 490 students Mrs Goudie said the school has a big agriculture focus with many students coming from rural backgrounds.
"We're very fortunate, we have a forty acre farm at the school," she said.
"I think next year is going to be my biggest show team for a very long time."
As well as the two steers they also have a large Angora goat herd, a few sheep and chickens.
"Our biggest claim to fame is our Angora goats," she said.
"Although the industry might be winding down a little bit the interest is still quite high at school with the students."
The Oakey sheep team will be competing next week.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
