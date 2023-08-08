Cost blowouts, unfinished flood damage projects and workforce stand-downs are some of the outcomes western Queensland councils are predicting as the result of a Queensland government edict that native title consents for quarry permits are to be updated.
Local governments were shocked to receive the news from the Department of Agriculture last month that permits for gravel pits won't be renewed until consent is issued or renewed by a Registered Native Title Body Corporation.
Quilpie Shire Council mayor Stuart Mackenzie said an Indigenous Land Use Agreement would need to be negotiated for half the pits in their shire, which he said were "historically long winded and difficult legal processes to go through".
He said that was despite the Native Title Act being around since 1994 and the pits being used since then.
"It basically meant we couldn't do any road works in the western half of the shire and we have millions of dollars of flood damage to be done over the next 12 months."
It's a similar story at Boulia where mayor Rick Britton said they would have a major problem.
They have 104 pits across their 61,000 square kilometre shire but so far, only four can be used. As a result, a flood reconstruction project on the Donohue Highway could blow out from $176,000 to $5.6 million.
"With the pits, it would take 16 days to do; without them it would take us 60 days and cost over $5m - and that's not calculating the damage to roads to haul gravel long distances," Cr Britton said. "I don't understand how this has happened - all states received the same advice but Queensland is the only one that's done this."
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said they'd received Crown Law advice.
"This is because Queensland, like all the states and territories, is bound by the provisions of the Commonwealth Native Title Act," he said.
"In some cases, consent will come in the form of an Indigenous Land Use Agreement negotiated between native title bodies and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
"The department is working with permit holders, Registered Native Title Body Corporations and First Nations people to address native title, with priority given to quarry permits expiring in 2023."
Cr Britton said 55 local government areas would be impacted by the request by 2030, although Mr Furner wouldn't confirm that number.
Cr Britton said there were four separate indigenous groups the Boulia shire was required to deal with and they didn't have the money needed to negotiate 100 separate ILUAs.
"Locals are asking why this has to be done. We all have to live together, and we do, we respect each other."
He said that number of pits was required to adequately manage a road network of 2700 kilometres.
"For many reasons, it's better to haul 20 kilometres rather than hundreds, and different jobs require different types of gravel," he said.
Other departments are aware of the significance of the issue; Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning director-general Mike Kaiser saying last week he understood it was a significant issue, which he intended to take up with the agricultural department.
In response to questions from opposition local government spokesperson Ann Leahy during Budget Estimates, Mr Kaiser said he understood the seriousness of the issue and he intended to play a role in its resolution.
"I recently undertook a trip of the North West Minerals Province travelling from Townsville to Mount Isa and met with mayors across Flinders, McKinlay, Cloncurry and Richmond shires and on a number of occasions that issue was raised with me," he said.
Queensland Reconstruction Authority CEO Major-General Jake Ellwood said they had been engaging with the agriculture department as well, saying all wanted communities to recover as quickly as they could.
He said for several councils, the possibility of not having a gravel supply to complete projects had been their number one concern at the Bush Councils convention at Goondiwindi.
Local government minister Steven Miles said he had organised a meeting between the Local Government Association of Queensland and Mr Furner during the next parliamentary sitting, between August 22-24.
A cross-agency working group with reference to the gravel supply shortage has also been established, which the local government department is a member of, and which the Queensland Reconstruction Authority has just been added to.
It's so far met three times.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
