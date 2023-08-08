It was Paraway Pastoral Company that put a solid base in the overall result at Roger Boshammer and families 32nd annual Sandon Glenoch Angus on-property bull sale near Chinchilla.
Of the 95 bulls offered that sold at the top price of $24,000 twice to average $11041, Paraway Pastoral accounted for 25 per cent of the sale draft.
Paraway's Ben McGlynn finished with 24 bulls for an average of $8375, paying a top of $12,000 on several occasions.
Mr McGlynn said all the bulls would head to Clonagh Station near Cloncurry, to be joined over Brahman heifers.
Once the progeny is weaned they will head to the Channel Country at Tanbar Station near Windorah to be grown out to heavy feed steers and bullocks.
This latest spending spree is on the back of 30 paddock bulls Paraway bought from the Sandon Glenoch stud back in June.
"We have been buying here for the past seven years," Mr McGlynn said.
"We find that Roger's breeding objective is aliened to our commercial breeding strategy."
Paying the top money at $24,000 for the first time was repeat buyer George Hill of Tooloombilla Partership, Mitchell.
Mr Hill selected Glenoch S132, a son of Sydgen Enhance from the Glenoch Bunty female family.
He said Glenoch S132 caught his eye the moment he saw him.
"He is one of heaviest bulls in the draft, but has a moderate frame and is very meaty," Mr Hill said.
He will be used over Shorthorn/Angus cross females in their 1200 head breeding herd.
Repeat buyer Kevin Graham of Kevin Graham Consulting, Brisbane, was active on behalf of Alister and Jo McClymont of AJM Pastoral, Richmond.
Mr Graham selected Glenoch S104 a son of Lawson Momentous from the Glenoch Wattle female line.
Stud principal Roger Boshammer said they were delighted with the sale result.
"There were many repeat clients and our bulls were affordable," he said.
"I really like when our clients can secure the bulls they want for their breeding herd."
Individual vendor averages: Glenoch Farms (Roger and Tamara Boshammer) 79 bulls to average $10,772; NB Genetics (Nick and Kate Boshammer) six bulls to average $15,666, Canaga Farming (Alison Boshammer) seven bulls to average $9714; Belinda Boshammer two bulls to average $14,000, and Tom Boshammer one bull at $8000.
Selling agents: Ray White Rural Dalby, Elite Livestock.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.