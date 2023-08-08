Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

A total of 95 Angus bulls offered sold to $24,000 twice to average $11,041 for Boshammer families

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated August 8 2023 - 8:58pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Hill, Tooloombilla Partnership, Mitchell with Roger and Tamara Boshammer and David Felsch with the top equal price bull at $24,000 Glenoch S132. Picture Helen Walker.
George Hill, Tooloombilla Partnership, Mitchell with Roger and Tamara Boshammer and David Felsch with the top equal price bull at $24,000 Glenoch S132. Picture Helen Walker.

It was Paraway Pastoral Company that put a solid base in the overall result at Roger Boshammer and families 32nd annual Sandon Glenoch Angus on-property bull sale near Chinchilla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.