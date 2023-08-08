Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: Young judges state final winner

August 8 2023 - 6:00pm
Amber McLucas, 23, claimed champion in the Queensland Ag Shows prime beef cattle young judges state final. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
AMBER McLucas is working on giving herself the best opportunities she can and her hard work has paid off after taking out the Queensland Ag Shows prime beef cattle young judges state final at the Royal Brisbane show on Tuesday.

