AMBER McLucas is working on giving herself the best opportunities she can and her hard work has paid off after taking out the Queensland Ag Shows prime beef cattle young judges state final at the Royal Brisbane show on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old hailing from Ipswich was representing Moreton Bay and Brisbane Valley in the final and after claiming champion will head to the national final in Tasmania later in the year.
Currently working for Queensland Health and a fitting service Miss McLucas said she has been exposed to a lot of different things.
And it was through her schooling at West Moreton Anglican College that she was exposed to agriculture shows.
"They had a show team so I got involved in that and I did that all the way up until year 12 and then since then I've worked for a Droughtmaster stud for two years and then been with the fitting service for the last five years," she said.
"I've been involved in shows since about grade nine and in the last couple of years I've been branching out to a lot of different people and exposing myself to how they do things and giving myself the best opportunities."
Miss McLucas said she wanted to continue to be involved in shows and competing for as long as she could.
For her the win was bittersweet.
"I'm very excited," she said.
"Mum couldn't be here but I've got a second family that cheered as I went up."
With a ticket to compete in the state final next year will be Skye Rose after she claimed champion in the RNA prime beef young judges competition.
The Oakey High School year 11 student said the win was unexpected.
"It was a bit scary," she said.
"I really didn't think I'd put in the effort for it."
Miss Rose lives on just over an acre near Oakey and has been showing since year nine.
She said she has shown cattle in South Australia for two years where he father owns a farm, which was how she became involved in cattle.
Her experience shone through at Royal Brisbane where the win wasn't her first.
"I came fourth at Farm Fest and first for lead steers at our local Oakey show," she said.
In the future Miss Rose said she wanted to continue in agriculture.
"I want to do something around livestock handling or breeding - either Poll Hereford stud or Murray Grey studs," she said.
Miss Rose said she also definitely wanted to continue to be involved with shows.
For Ella Saul her Royal Brisbane show win left her "shaking".
"I'm so excited and very appreciative of the opportunity," she said.
The Kempsey High School year 10 student, representing Cultivate Ag, took out the champion school steer young judging competition on Tuesday.
Miss Saul, 15, said she had been involved in shows since she was young both in judging and parading.
With plenty of experience she has many wins under her belt already, including competing at Sydney Royal earlier this year and finishing first in her age group.
Miss Saul said she was not yet sure what she wanted to do after school, however agriculture would always be a part of her life and said she wanted to keep competing at shows.
"I definitely still want to be involved in agriculture whether with work or not," she said.
Miss Saul took out champion over the reserve champion Bella Johnstone, Ipswich, representing Charnelle and Black Duck Charolais.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
