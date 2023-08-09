For the first time in seven years stud cattle made a return to the Charters Towers Show with more than 60 head across the cattle competitions and 100 children in the junior competitions
Towers Pastoral Agricultural and Mining Association president Kenneth Coleman said this year was one of their best shows yet, with a large agricultural representation.
"We had double the schools represented and four studs represented in the stud cattle section," Mr Coleman said.
Champion led exhibit was awarded to Mutation Brahmans, Clermont, while All Souls Saint Gabriels School claimed champion led steer and heifer under judge Anthony Ball of Elders Studstock.
Tamzin Finger was awarded the champion young handler and young judge.
"A lot of hard work was done to get the exhibitors through the door," Mr Coleman said.
"In the equestrian section, we had more than double the amount of equestrian participants than we've had from last year."
Grand champion rider of the show was Kayla Russell while M and R Wright from Townsville won grand champion bird with their OEG Bantam Duckwing.
While in the dairy goat section, grand champion doe was awarded to Chelsea Park Karra.
Champion Led Steer: Smurphy, exhibited by All Souls Saint Gabriels School. Reserve: Ariat, exhibited by Columba Catholic Collage
Champion Led Heifer: Robin, exhibited by ASSG. Reserve: Fields, exhibited by ASSG
Shield for Most Successful School exhibitor: All Souls Saint Gabriels
Champion Junior Bull: Mutation Basil 3310
Champion Senior Bull: Triple E Brahmans
Champion Junior Heifer: Mutation Safron. Reserve: Triple E Brahmans
Champion Cow: Mutation Rosealee 2737. Reserve: Mutation Bonnie 2731
Champion Led Exhibit: Mutation Brahmans
Champion Exhibitor of Show: Triple E Brahmans
Highly Commended Exhibitors: Red Stone Brahmans and Coolin Downs Lowlines
Grand Champion Bird of the Show went to the M and R Wright show team from Townsville with their OEG Bantam Duckwing Cock.
Open Grand Prix: Guy Dodd, Townman
Meg Cameron Top Score: Mitchell Everingham, Renovator
Annavale Stud Thoroughbreds Open Off the Track Grand Prix: Abilgail Lee, Snap Chatter
Eric Ormonde Open Six Bar: Kate Lyttle, Lenny Larriken
Eric Ormonde District Six Bar: Kayla Russell, Marquessa
TJ Salmon Memorial Perpetual Trophie: Nicki Putney, Fifty Fifty
Grand Champion Rider of Show: Kayla Russell
Ivan Lawn Top Score: Germaine Rogato, Why Waltz Sky High
Charters Towers Show Jump Rider Over 17 Years: Kate Lyttle, Lenny Larriken
Junior Show Jumper Rider & Horse Combination - 17 Yrs & Under: Lacey Green, Secret Dazzler
Champion Show Jumper 18 Yrs & Over: Kate Lyttle, Lenny Larrikin
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
