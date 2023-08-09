Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Beef's top producing sires of 2022

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take a look at the beef industry's most used bulls for 2022. Pictures supplied.
Take a look at the beef industry's most used bulls for 2022. Pictures supplied.

One of the biggest decisions a producer will make is determining the new genetics they'll next introduce into their herd.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.