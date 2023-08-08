Restocker steers in demand at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 421 head at Moreton on Tuesday.
Quality lines of restocker steers sold to strong competition from both local and travelled buyers which saw the market considerably dearer.
Export remained unchanged with heavy cows still showing good returns and bulls selling to a stronger market.
Braford vealer steers from A Sellin sold at 273.2c to realise 587/hd. Crofty Downs Farming sold Charbray cross weaner steers for 365.2c returning $868/hd. Euro cross backgrounder steers from E and K Kunde sold for 367.2c to come in at $939/hd.
Charbray cross feeder steers from ALB Pastoral returned 299.2c with a result of $1398/hd. N McCombe sold Euro cross weaner heifers at 263.2c seeing an outcome of $855/hd.
Banport Inv. sold Brangus cross feeder heifers for 271.2 c or $1057/hd. P and M Scheu sold Droughtmaster cross ox for 247.2c resulting in $1619/hd. S and S Hauschildt sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for a result of 233.2c returning $1399/hd.
Pens of medium cows from A Sellin sold to 222.2c to realise $1155/hd. Limousin bulls from I Neuendorff went through at 261.2c with an outcome of $2585/hd
