In their final year competing in the junior events, the dynamic duo of Hayden Beattie, Glamorgan Vale, and Gabriella Stokes, Mount Walker, have cleaned up in the junior led steer and heifer classes at the Ekka.
No strangers to the show ring, the pair have both been competing on the circuit for a number of years and have seen their names appear on a handful of trophies over that time.
They kicked off the day with a grand champion win in the junior led heifer competition, as Gabby led a black Limousin cross heifer on behalf of herself and Hayden, impressing judge Jonathon Spence for her "squareness, softness, capacity, spring of rib and yield."
"She has all of those things and she has a tremendous width as she parades out," Mr Spence said when judging the class.
"I think she is a very, very worthy champion."
The pair said they were surprised to get the win, particularly after noticing the number of quality heifers on the day.
"We didn't expect it, there were a lot of good heifers out there today," Ms Stokes said.
"We did really like our heifer, but we didn't know how well she was going to go because there were some good heifers around, but it was nice that she got the win," Mr Beattie said.
It was also a Limousin heifer, led by Fraser Gill on account of Scots All Saints College Bathurst, NSW, which came in as reserve champion. She was bred by Laura and Cody Kirk, at Peak Hill, NSW.
Mr Beattie then led his Limousin cross steer to success, taking out the grand champion junior led steer event, with Alexander Stokes taking the runner up position, also with a Limousin cross steer.
Judge Jonathon Spence said the champion steer was a very clear winner in his class and was a very attractive animal.
"Nicely balanced, nicely sound, tremendous carcase merit and thickness to be beautifully made over the loin and through the choice cuts," he said.
"He also had that nice amount of finish to him."
Mr Beattie said taking out the grand champion steer prize was "a real surprise."
He said that the steer placed in reserve was a very high yielding animal which was very relevant to the domestic weight class.
Overall, Mr Spence said there was plenty of quality parading exhibited by all entrants on the day, with all competitors presenting their cattle to a very high level.
Having both started competing in showing events at school, and now representing JDH, the 18-year-olds said they loved competing and were happy to finish off their last year in the juniors on a high note.
"It's good fun, especially with all the people out here each year," Ms Stokes said.
"It's a pretty good result, good to go out with a win," Mr Beattie said.
The pair will be back in the ring tomorrow for the open led steer competition.
