Hayden Beattie and Gabriella Stokes win 2023 Ekka junior led steer and heifer events

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
August 8 2023 - 2:30pm
Hayden Beattie and Gabriella Stokes with their grand champion junior led heifer. Pictures: Clare Adcock
In their final year competing in the junior events, the dynamic duo of Hayden Beattie, Glamorgan Vale, and Gabriella Stokes, Mount Walker, have cleaned up in the junior led steer and heifer classes at the Ekka.

