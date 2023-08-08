Meatworks cattle dearer at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1526 cattle at their regular fortnightly Gympie cattle sale on Monday where the market for meatworks cattle was slightly dearer while store cattle remained firm.
Cattle were drawn from Booubyjan, Tansey, Brooweena, Maryborough, Kilkivan, Woolooga, Kenilworth, Obi Obi, Eumundi and all local areas.
Charbray steers from Widgee made 336c ($1489) and their Droughtmaster cross brothers sold for 326c ($1272). Simmental cross steers from Booubyjan made 338c ($1034).
Charbray weaner steers from Tansey made 334c ($822). Charbray steers from Sexton sold for 358c ($843). Droughtmaster cross steers from Kenilworth made 340c ($803 and $716).
Charbray steers from Kandanga sold for 344c ($955). Limousin cross steers from Gunalda made 348c ($839). Generally better-quality weaners sold from 300c to 362c.
Brahman feeder heifers sold from 252c to 268c. Simmental cross heifers from Booubyjan made 282c ($872). Weaner heifers sold from 200c to 276c going back to the paddock while weaner heifers to processors sold from 175c to 205c.
Cows and calves were limited in supply and sold to a top of $1275.
