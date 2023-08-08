Queensland Country Life
Charbray steers make 336c/$1489 at Gympie

Updated August 8 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 3:00pm
Meatworks cattle dearer at Gympie
Meatworks cattle dearer at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1526 cattle at their regular fortnightly Gympie cattle sale on Monday where the market for meatworks cattle was slightly dearer while store cattle remained firm.

