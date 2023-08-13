We hear a lot from governments these days about 'circular economy' and 'product stewardship', even though most people have little idea of their meaning.
Reducing the environmental impacts of a product across its life cycle is the purpose of product stewardship and spans everything from design to increased re-use and recycling.
It's an essential sustainability method, creating a 'circular' flow of materials rather than one-way flow that starts with raw materials and ends in a landfill.
Both concepts were enshrined in the Commonwealth government's Waste and Recycling Act (2020) and are supposed to be promoted by all levels of government along different pathways from voluntary to fully regulated schemes.
A recent report by the Product Stewardship Centre of Excellence pointed to 19 initiatives across Australia which last year collected more than 366,000 tonnes of used products - from electronic products to paint and cosmetics, batteries, cans and bottles, and old sports shoes.
The best example of product stewardship in agriculture is the levy-backed and long-standing Drum Muster program which, since its inception in 1998, has recovered nearly 42 million agricultural and veterinary chemicals containers.
We pride ourselves in Australia on our clean and green primary production, but more can be done using industry-led product stewardship programs, especially in reducing tens of thousands of tonnes of plastic waste in the agricultural value chain.
The Morrison government's National Product Stewardship Investment Fund supported some very useful work on irrigation plastics in horticulture and silage wrap in dairy.
It demonstrated the enormous potential for better stewarding non-packaging agricultural plastics across the value chain from manufacturers to farmers and on to recycling companies processing the recovered waste into useful resins.
In Queensland, many farmers are keen to support recycling, particularly of micro-irrigation piping and drip tape, but the stockpiles of black plastics on farms and council sites suggests much more needs to be done - from providing farmer education to better equipment for farm retrieval and regional collection, sorting and compaction.
Action on the ground should be driven by an industry-led national stewardship scheme for non-packaging agricultural plastics, as was proposed recently in a report to Canberra by consultancy RCMG and Growcom, and which could see annually upwards of 68,000 tonnes of plastic collected for recycling.
For this to happen the federal government should restore agricultural non-packaging plastics to its priority list for product stewardship and realise the potential of the good work already done.
- John Cole, Institute for Resilient Regions
