Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Time for a national ag plastic stewardship scheme

By John Cole
August 13 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Cole, regions advocate.
John Cole, regions advocate.

We hear a lot from governments these days about 'circular economy' and 'product stewardship', even though most people have little idea of their meaning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.