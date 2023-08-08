Queensland Country Life
News

Ryan Murphy, youngest male to place in dark rich fruit cake competition

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 8 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:00pm
Ryan Murphy from Tamborine Show, South East Qld Sub Chamber, has placed runner up in the 2023 Royal Queensland rich dark fruit cake state finals. Picture supplied by the Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies
We may be observing a demographic shift in show cookery competitions according to the Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies, with more men entering than ever before.

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

