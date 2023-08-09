Dash of marbling delivers superior Paddock to Palate eating experience

A dash of marbling contributing Angus in long proven Charolais genetics is being credited with the Kelly family's win in the weigh gain section of the Ekka's prestigious Paddock to Plate competition hosted by JBS Australia.
Held in famed Regatta Hotel in Toowong, the celebration dinner saw the Kelly family from Giligulgul, Gulugaba, friends and JBS representatives enjoy three outstanding prime steak cuts as part of an extensive menu especially prepared for the evening.
The steaks served by the Regatta's award winning chefs were a dry aged rump cap, a strip loin and cube roll all cooked to perfection and served on a platter. Also on the menu was Kingfish sashimi, tuna tacos, and beef carpaccio.
The Kelly's six milk teeth Charolais/Angus-cross steers had an average gain of 3.057kg over the 100 day feeding period at Beef City. One of the those animals topped the competition with spectacular 3.33kg daily average.
Mr Kelly said while there was no pampering of the competition steers prior to feeding, he had put significant effort into the selection of the competition animals with a particular emphasis on 'softness' and body shape.
"If you get in and feel your cattle, you can get a pretty good idea of what they are like," Mr Kelly said.
"We weight them, look at them and them feel them. A bid of poking and prodding can tell you a lot about an animal, particularly when you're looking for softness."
Mr Kelly said its was a lesson he had learned from foundation Charolais breeder and butcher, the late John Sullivan from Riverglen, Condamine.
Kellie Kelly said the addition of Angus genetics had helped improve both marbling and fat cover.
"It's always about trying to improve our performance and we've found carcase competitions are a great way of benchmarking our cattle," Mrs Kelly said.
"It's the best way we know of improving our herd."
The preparation and cooking of steaks is something of a science at the Regatta.
After a suitable aging process, the steaks brought close to room temperature, seasoned with salt, then placed on the grill where they repeatedly turned and cooked to slightly under what the customer has ordered. The steaks are then rested, placed quickly back on the char grill and turned once for a final finish before being plated up and delivered to the table.
JBS business development manager Denis Conroy said it was always rewarding when producers were able to see the end product on a plate as would be experienced by consumers.
"There is still a disconnect between producers, chefs and consumers," Mr Conroy said.
"It's always great when we have events like this and each part of the supply chain is able to learn a little more about what is involved in getting a steak on a plate, including the perspectives of consumers.
"The more we can do that, the better and more efficient the supply chain becomes because each section is has a better understanding of expectations and what is actually achievable."
AVC executive chef Justin Wise said of the 15-plus steaks on the Regatta's menu the $46 70 day grain fed 200 gram eye fillet remained the most popular, in part because its smaller size also appealed to female diners.
There was a preference among male diners for the $55 350g rib fillet, perhaps surprisingly served with a side of greens, he said.
Also popular Brisbane diners was a premium priced $99 Wagyu steak.
JBS's Royal 100 brand steaks will be on Regatta's menu until sold out, probably within the next few weeks.
The Regatta is also making plans to establish a kitchen in the Commercial Hotel to coincide with the Roma Cup on November 18.
The Paddock to Palate Awards dinner is being held at the Royal International Convention Centre on at the RNA grounds on Wednesday night.
