Consistent draft of high quality bulls for Meldon Park Simmentals sale

Lot 1, Meldon Park S155 (P), by K.B.V. Prosecutor (PP).

This is branded content for Meldon Park Simmentals.

HIGH quality Simmental bulls that will produce progeny to meet a range of markets are on offer at the ninth annual Meldon Park Simmentals sale at Rolleston on Tuesday, September 26.

The Cecil Plains, Queensland-based stud was established in 1984, beginning with a small herd of 15 registered females.

Lot 2, Meldon Park S136 (P), by Country Style Powerade (P).

Owners Rodney and Elisabeth Skene, with daughter Rebecca and son William, have grown the herd to now include 400 registered and performance recorded females.

"We started with a small core of 15 females, and genetic selection over the past 30 years has helped us develop a consistent line to which we join outcross sires, breeding high performing sale bulls and replacement heifers," Mrs Skene said.

Lot 3, Meldon Park S137 (PP), by Country Style Powerade (P).

The family now sells 100 bulls per year, with sires available through their Rolleston sale as well as the Black Stump Sale at Blackall in autumn.

Bulls are sold throughout Queensland and New South Wales with strong support from clients in Central and North Western Queensland and coastal areas from Sarina to Casino.

"We produce a bull that can target a vealer market if needed but can continue on to the Jap Ox market," Mrs Skene said.

Lot 4, Meldon Park S121 (PP), by Country Style Powerade (P).

"Whether the client sells weaners to backgrounders, to feedlots or finishes on grass, Meldon Park genetics enable this to happen.

"This is achieved with the growth, muscle and softness and added ability to lay fat at all ages."

On top of the stud production, the Skene family operates Fed-Up Feedlot, custom feeding for clients that are targeting a range of markets from butchers, the supermarket trade and 100-day cattle.

"This enables us access to irrigated corn silage and a highly qualified nutritionist, Dr Robert Lawrence MRurSc, PhD, who formulates specific safe rations for our bulls," Ms Skene said.

Lot 6, Meldon Park W S148 (P), by Meldon Park Queenslander (P).

On offer at the ninth annual Meldon Park Simmental bull sale, with invited vendors KBV and Navillus Simmentals, on September 26 are 77 bulls, including 56 polled bulls and seven homozygous (PP) polled bulls.

The 2023 sale features sons of new Meldon Park stud sires Meldon Park Queenslander (P) and Country Style Powerade (P).

"Queenslander is an embryo son of Meldon Park Matador who was grand champion Simmental bull at Ekka in 2017 and 2018, and his dam Meldon Park Charm was selected as a donor dam because of her overall capacity and impeccable structure," Mrs Skene said.

Lot 38, Meldon Park T75 (PP), by Meldon Park Queenslander (P).

"Powerade was chosen as a stud sire because of his traditional polled genetics and the consistent bloodlines of Barana and Wormbete Simmental studs."

The sale will be held by GDL at the Rolleston Livestock and Grain Selling Complex, with bidding available in person and online via Elite Livestock Auctions.