Yearling steers $1300 at Woodford

There were 206 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The market remained unchanged, with quality cattle selling well, while plainer types continue to struggle.
Ian Davis, Moore, sold Charbray yearling steers for $1300, steer calves for $545 and heifer calves for $600. Dennis Tones, Woolmar, sold Brangus weaner steers for $840.
Richard Ferguson, Samford Valley, sold Belted Galloway steers for $1480. Jennifer Smith, Mt Archer, sold Brangus weaner steers for $750. Leanne Paulus, Mt Delaney, sold Charbray steer calves for $570.
Gordon Engle, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster male calves for $480 and heifer calves for $450. Troy Hennessey, Woodford, sold light Charolais cross feeder heifers for $755 and $750. Sommer Brothers, Maleny, sold Angus cross cows for $1300.
