Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charbray yearling steers sell for $1300 at Woodford

Updated August 8 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yearling steers $1300 at Woodford
Yearling steers $1300 at Woodford

There were 206 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The market remained unchanged, with quality cattle selling well, while plainer types continue to struggle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.