With the aim of better connecting to their client base the Welsh family, Huntington Charbray Stud will be spreading their usual spring offering across two locations in the coming months, providing Charbray buyers with more options for securing Huntington genetics.
At the Huntington Sale Complex at Carrabah, Taroom, the family will offer 50 select certified Charbray bulls on Wednesday, September 6, from 1pm. An offering of 30 bulls and 30 heifers will then be offered at the Welsh's second sale at the Toogoolawah Showgrounds, on Saturday, October 7.
Matt Welsh said this change was made in response to the strong demand for Huntington genetics at their Brisbane Valley Sale earlier this year.
"This is an area where the breed's popularity has really started to expand," he said.
He said when he looks through Huntingtons' previous sale catalogues, and even more so when he looks through many contemporary catalogues of other Charbray studs, he sees many names that give him a sense of patriarchal pride.
"We are proud of the fact that more than half the bulls offered at last year's National Charbray sale had some influence of Huntington genetics in their immediate pedigrees. Included in this was Huntington Lovell who sired the new breed top price bull, Wattlebray Ringer at $52,500.
"Lovell and so many other standout Huntington Charbray sires have raised the benchmark and done a tremendous job in the paddocks and show circuits, not just for Huntington, but for many other studs. So, these sorts of bulls are firmly in my thoughts looking at our 2023 draft.
"I believe the young bulls we have catalogued are certainly built on strong foundations; they carry forward the forever advancing consistency and consolidated strengths of previous generations, whose legacy is in full view in this draft of upcoming sires."
Mr Welsh said Huntington has previously marketed cattle into all main states of Australia as well as having females make their way into Tasmania.
"This along with having fielded international interest for our genetics, makes for exciting times ahead. As we breed a percentage of bulls at Toogoolawah our sale there mainly targets a more local base, with that offering of bulls more acclimatised to the ticks."
The first standalone Huntington sale was held in 1998, and prior to this, the Welsh family had been marketing their genetics predominately at society sales.
"Initially our sale was a Charolais/Charbray sale but over the years the performance of our Charbray cattle has seen our operation become totally dedicated to breeding and promoting the Charbray breed. In other words, you could say that Charbray have forced their way into our paddocks.
"At Huntington, we have been at the forefront of a lot of the work being done in the breeds development. Over the years we have gone on, repeatedly about the extra consistency we are witnessing first-hand in our Charbray progeny.
"This consistency we talk about is not only in phenotype but other important traits such as temperament and fat cover. All this has never been more evident than in this year's sale drafts."
Mr Welsh said cattle producers who are focussed on success know that Huntington has skin in this industry just like they do.
"We are invested in both the stud and commercial operations. Believe it or not, this is what we are driven by: success for our clients is success for us. And there is also our wholehearted conviction in the future of Charbrays and our determination to build stability, predictability and consistency into the breed to guarantee and advance its natural strengths."
Those who are unable to attend the sale in person can bid from home via the Elite Livestock Auctions online platform.
Catalogues encompassing both sales are available on the Huntington Charbray website, a printed version is also available, which can be obtained by contacting the Welsh family or any of the selling agents, which include, Elders, Nutrien and GDL for the Taroom sale, and Shepherdson & Boyd for the Toogoolawah sale.
Mr Welsh said his family relish the opportunity to showcase their cattle.
"If you are interested in Charbray cattle in any way, we would certainly enjoy the opportunity to welcome you to join us at either sale, but be warned, we love talking Charbray."
