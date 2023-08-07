Several corporations and councils have joined the chorus of concerns about Aurizon Network's proposed rail fee hike for non-coal producers to use its rail line between Emerald and Blackwater.
Negotiations are continuing with Australia's largest rail freight operator, Aurizon Network, who intend to increase access fees on the Burngrove to Nogoa corridor.
This follows the closure of Minerva coal mine near Emerald and operators no longer requiring use of the line.
In media reports in early January, GrainCrop warned the proposed fee hike on rail access for non-coal commodities in central Queensland could result in more than "400 per cent increase in fees" for growers.
Longreach Regional Council mayor Tony Rayner is part of the newly-formed Central Queensland Rail Alliance, which is now lobbying for a decision on Aurizon's proposed rail fees to be delayed, to be able to form a solution.
Cr Rayner said the agricultural sector and local councils remain optimistic that a fair and reasonable outcome will be achieved.
"Grain production is subject to both global and local impacts and farmers simply cannot afford to pay a sharp increase on freight costs," Cr Rayner said.
"If freight costs becomes prohibitive additional truck transport will be required in the area further impacting regional areas through increased volume of road users and wear and tear on road infrastructure.
"It is a potential concern for the western towns for our general passenger services for tourism as well as cattle from both Winton and Longreach.
"Industry accept that reasonable increases are possible but significant increases are simply not in the best interest of any party."
Following reports Aurizon Network's proposed rail fee hike would result in transporting grain via road, a series of meetings between industry peak body AgForce and councils were held in early March.
AgForce grains president Brendan Taylor, said it would be impractical for the industry to commit to transporting grain to ports via road transport.
"In the current environment there wouldn't be enough trucks to cover the job, especially when there's pressure on with harvest and trying to get grain to port and back again," Mr Taylor said.
"There's also a safety aspect to it with more trucks on the road, there's obviously going to be significant wear and tear on the roads."
Yamala's CQ Inland Port managing director Alan Stent-Smith, said he was hoping for a favourable outcome.
"Rail transport is more efficient than road transport when doing the long hauls," Mr Stent-Smith said.
GrainCorp and Aurizon Network were contacted for comment but did not want to comment as negotiations were ongoing.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
