Stud principals Justin and Kate Boshammer, JK Cattle Co, were delighted when 47 bulls sold for an average of $14,127 at their second on-property sale at Camilaroi West, near Condamine on Monday.
In a breakdown of their averages, the Boshammers offered 29 Angus bulls to top at $28,000 and average $15,621, while 18 Brangus sold to a top of $20,00 to average $11,772.
The buyers of the top priced Angus bull JK Cattle Co Stockman S620 at $28,000 was YLE Grazing, which is owned by David and Gina Whiley of Roma, and managed by Matt and Kate Brown.
Stockman S620 is by GAR Reliant, a top bull the Boshmamers had chosen for his overall capacity, carcase trait, and his balance in other traits, and is from the breeding matron Glenoch JK Jedda M638.
At 24 months of age, Stockman S62 weighed 808 kilograms and has a scrotal circumference of 41 centimetres.
Matt and Kate said they were impressed with the bull's estimated breeding values, high growth rate and overall smoothness.
They will use the bull over Brahman and Charbray cross females on the YLE property south of Roma.
YVL Grazing runs 1200 breeders scattered across the Maranoa and Western Downs.
Next at $24,000 was JK Cattle Co Sheridan S602, a son of Glenoch Hinman H221 from JK Cattle Co Ann Q659, who was bought by Aneeta Hafemeister of Injune.
Ms Hefemeister said she has had the Hinman bloodlines in the past.
"I tried to buy a couple of the others, but this bloke was the one I came to buy and wanted," she said.
A repeat buyer, she will use JK Cattle Co Hinman in her commercial mixed crossbred breeder herd.
Putting a solid floor in the Brangus run of bulls was Bim Struss, JJ7 Partnership, Mitchell who finished with five Brangus bulls to average $15,400.
Mr Struss paid the equal top price of $20,000 for JK Cattle Co Sincere S505 (U) (P), another son of Glenoch Hinman H221 from JK Lady Flowe Q511 (P), who is a daughter of NIndooinbah F707 an Ultrablack bred bull who has worked well for the Boshmmers.
Mr Struss first started joining the JK Cattle Co bred Angus and Brangus bulls over his Poll Herefords some 12 years ago with pleasing results.
The second top price at the same price tag was JK Cattle Co Salute S553 who sold to Reddan Organic Beef, Augathella.
At the end of the bull sale there was a charity auction for Zara's Day, a cause that is very close to the Boshammer's heart.
A carton of Stockyard Beef Gold Striplon was auctioned which sold to $4500 to Roger Boshammer, of Sandon Glenoch Angus, Chinchilla.
Justin and Kate Boshammer were happy with their overall sale results.
"We knew there would be a correction, so feel the results for pretty solid," Justin said.
He said to have a bull top the catalogue that was positioned in the back half of the draft was a reflection of the depth of their offering.
Selling agents: Ray White Rural, Dalby, auctioneer Wayne York, York Auctioneering.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
