Overall to priced bull was an Angus bull JK Cattle Co Stockman S620 at $28,000 who was bought by YLE Grazing, which is owned by David and Gina Whiley of Roma, and managed by Matt and Kate Brown. He is pictured with David Felsch, Ray White Rural Dalby, Matt and Kate Brown, managers, and Kate and Justin Boshammer. PIctures Helen Walker.