Seifert Belmont Reds reach $36,000

Ian Stark and Jeanne Seifert were thrilled to achieve a top price of $36,000 at their fifth Seifert Belmont Reds on-property bull sale at Wonga, Jandowae.
Operating under the helmsman system on Monday, all 97 bulls were cleared to average $13,794.
It was slightly back on the record breaking sale last year where all bulls sold to average $18,494 and topped at $46,000.
Commercial operators Lorraine Pastoral Co, Cloncurry, picked up the top price bull, lot 42, SEI220269, who was a two-year-old homozygous poll heifer's calf.
He was in the top one per cent for the SR $Index and days to calving, along with growth figures in the top 25 per cent.
More to come.
