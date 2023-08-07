Prominent cattle stations situated in WA's Kimberley region and in north west Queensland have shown their support for Seifert Belmont Reds at Jandoawe, buying up big on Monday.
WNM Macdonald, Fossil Downs Station, Fitzroy Crossing, WA, secured a whopping 37 per cent of the catalogue, buying 36 of the 97 bulls offered.
Meanwhile, Bruce White and Michael Crisp of Lorraine Pastoral Co, Cloncurry, made the trip to secure top price bull, SEI220269, for $36,000, along with six other bulls.
A two-year-old homozygous poll heifer's calf, he weighed 739kg, had an eye muscle area of 126sq cm, a scrotal circumference of 46cm and was 8mm in the rib and 12mm in the rump.
Operating under the helmsman system, all 97 bulls were cleared to average $13,794
It was slightly back on the record breaking sale last year where all bulls sold to average $18,494 and topped at $46,000.
Ian Stark and Jeanne Seifert were thrilled with the result at their fifth on-property bull sale at property Wonga.
"It's beyond what we expected," Mr Stark said.
"The best thing is that there's return buyers who come back, even in the face of reduced prices, and still have faith in our genetics and what our bulls do for them."
Ms Seifert said the higher prices were reflected in cattle with better EBVs and their clients were making well-informed, well-researched decisions about their breeding objectives.
Michael Crisp of Lorraine Pastoral Co said their top price pick would go to work in December in their bull breeding unit.
"He's got the performance figures, so he's going to go in with some females that have been put through all the tests, so they've got the credentials as well," Mr Crisp said.
"Hopefully he'll breed us some good bull calves and some very productive heifers."
Second top was lot 23, SEI220971, who sold to Gus and Cassie Macrae, Kilmory, Moura for $27,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.