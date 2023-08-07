Queensland Country Life
Seifert Belmont Reds reach $36,000

By Brandon Long
Updated August 9 2023 - 7:46am, first published August 7 2023 - 6:00pm
Jeanne Seifert, Seifert Belmont Reds, Bruce White, Lorraine Pastoral Co, Ian Stark, Seifert Belmont Reds, Michael Crisp, Lorraine Pastoral Co, and Michael Smith, Elders, with sale topper lot 42.
Prominent cattle stations situated in WA's Kimberley region and in north west Queensland have shown their support for Seifert Belmont Reds at Jandoawe, buying up big on Monday.

