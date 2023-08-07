Weaners and backgrounders dearer at Toogoolawah

G and C Beanland, Kingaroy, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six months old for $640/head. Grieve Bros, Colinton, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six months old for $610/head. D and S Gunthorpe, Nanango, sold Simmental cross weaner heifers six months old for $570/head. G and L Hose, Fulham, sold Angus cross weaner heifers six months old for $560/head.