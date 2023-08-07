Weaners and backgrounders dearer at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 694 head for their store sale at Toogoolawah on Friday.
They reported lines of quality flat backed weaners and backgrounders sold to a dearer market, with feeders also showing improvements in price.
Lesser quality cattle and light weight weaners were still selling to a tougher market.
Mike Perrin and Andria Vonhoff, Anduramba, sold Angus cross steers 16-18 months old for $1360/head. Two Tons Stock and Plant, Harlin, sold Droughtmaster Feeder steers 18-20 months old for $1330/head.
I and A Kenman, Lacey's Creek, sold Droughtmaster steers 20 months old for $1310/head. G and T Reiser, Gregors Creek, sold Brahman cross steers 18 months old for $1120/head. Grieve Bros, Colinton, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $950/head and $880/head.
P and F Eggleston, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $890/head. D and S Gunthorpe, Nanango, sold Simmental cross weaner steers eight months old for $850/head.
K and M Head, Yarraman, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $880/head. D M Vogler, Toogoolawah, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers eight months old for $800/head. Delcosta P/L, Linville, sold Charolais cross weaner steers five months old for $540/head.
Roper and West, Moogerah, sold Charbray cross feeder heifers 16-18 months old for $1090 and $1010/head. A and A Cousins, Harlin, sold Charolais cross feeder heifers 16-18 months old for $950/head. Stark Contracting, Anduramba, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $800/head.
G and T Reiser, Gregors Creek, sold Charolais cross heifers 12 months old for $830 and $810/head. Darren Christensen, Rosevale, sold Charolais cross heifers 12 months old for $760/head. MGLG Enterprises, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers 10-12 months old for $740/head.
G and C Beanland, Kingaroy, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six months old for $640/head. Grieve Bros, Colinton, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six months old for $610/head. D and S Gunthorpe, Nanango, sold Simmental cross weaner heifers six months old for $570/head. G and L Hose, Fulham, sold Angus cross weaner heifers six months old for $560/head.
C L Williams, Speedwell, sold Droughtmaster cows, five years old, PTIC for $1000/head. Jimna Grazing, Jimna, sold Charolais cross aged cows PTIC for $930/head. Ben Healy sold Charbray Cows six to eight years in forward store condition for $1050/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.