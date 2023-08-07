Queensland Country Life
Angus cross steers 16-18 months sell for $1360/hd at Toogoolawah

Updated August 7 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 2:00pm
Weaners and backgrounders dearer at Toogoolawah
Weaners and backgrounders dearer at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 694 head for their store sale at Toogoolawah on Friday.

