Melissa Thornton, Harlin, sold lines of Charolais cross calves, five to six months, with steers selling for $900 and $750 and heifers $690, $605 and $570. Brenden Christensen, Monsildale, sold lines of mixed breed steer calves, five to six months, for $760, $755 and $730. Maurice Livingstone, Townsend, sold light Droughtmaster store cows for $810.

