Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Increased competition for feeder steers, weaner steers and quality heifers at Laidley

Updated August 7 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavy feeder steers sold for $1530 at Laidley.
Heavy feeder steers sold for $1530 at Laidley.

There were 498 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.