There were 498 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
The market saw a substantial improvement, with feeder steers, weaner steers and quality heifers selling to much higher rates due to increased competition. Plainer types continue to struggle.
R and G Kuhrt, Grantham, sold Murray Grey feeder steers for $1600 and $1420. Doug and Louise Gelhaar, Ingoldsby, sold Brangus yearling steers for $1300 and Charolais and Angus weaners, with steers making $800 and heifers selling for $940, $810 and $760.
Rodney Neumann, Mt Whitestone, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2100. THC Investments, Tenthill, sold lines of milk tooth Charbray feeder steers for $1530, $1460 and $1300, light feeder heifers for $1000, Charbray cows for $1500 and weaner steers for $950.
Bruce Cameron, Silver Ridge, sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for $1505 and Brahman feeder steers for $1200. Trevor and Dot Manteufel, Laidley, sold Brangus milk tooth feeder steers for $1455.
Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold Santa weaner steers for $1040, heifers for $860 and Droughtmaster cows for $1300. Nelbex Pty Ltd, Grantham, sold Angus weaners, with steers making $1090 and $885 and heifers $800 and $770. George Weldon, Iredale, sold Angus heifers for $1070. Mick and Maree Coogan, Mt Whitestone, sold Limousin weaner steers for $1025.
Melissa Thornton, Harlin, sold lines of Charolais cross calves, five to six months, with steers selling for $900 and $750 and heifers $690, $605 and $570. Brenden Christensen, Monsildale, sold lines of mixed breed steer calves, five to six months, for $760, $755 and $730. Maurice Livingstone, Townsend, sold light Droughtmaster store cows for $810.
Jim and Eileen O'Keeffe, Ingoldsby, sold five to six-month-old steer calves for $705. Matthew Creamer, Woodbine, sold lines of Charolais cross heifer calves for $580 and $525.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.