It's that time of year again where cattlemen and women from all over Queensland, as well as visitors from below the border, flock to Brisbane's RNA showgrounds for everyone's favourite event and the pinnacle of the show season.
Kicking of the Ekka for 2023 was the Nutrien school paraders competition on Monday afternoon, seeing students from schools across the state take to the ring, as well as a strong contingent from New South Wales, to battle it out in the show's first competition.
Despite dark clouds circling the arena throughout the competition, a nice downpour was reserved for the exact moment the grand champion ribbons were being presented, prompting the crowd to offer a quick round of applause before retreating back to the cattle sheds.
