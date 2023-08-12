Get the most from your accounting software

Many cashbooks have been set up by the accountant to suit a standard chart of accounts but don't provide you with meaningful reports. If you want to see a bigger breakup of costs, contact your accountant as to how you can achieve this without making their job too much harder and costing you more accounting fees. Some clients have gone to the other extreme and have created an account for everything, making the profit and loss unreadable as it prints over several pages. Work out what you are trying to report on and group some like items.