Get the most from your accounting software

Most small business owners today use a computerised cashbook program to record their accounting transactions. However many business owners never look at the reports the program can produce. They do a backup at year-end and send to their accountant. They don't know how well the business has performed profit wise until the accountant presents them with the previous year's financial statements. For most businesses this is old news.
Learn how to use your cashbook program to provide you with current information on how your business is tracking. You should be able to run a profit and loss or a cashflow statement each month, noting how this compares to budget or what you expected.
Within most cashbook programs the reports can be customised to better report your results. Accounts can be set within groups to show for example direct costs (fodder, agistment), indirect costs (repairs, insurance) and finance costs (bank charges, interest). Cost centres can often be set up to track expenses in relation to a particular part of your business. You may have two properties and wish to track the income and expenses for each. Tailoring the reports to suit you may give a better understanding of where your money is going.
Many cashbooks have been set up by the accountant to suit a standard chart of accounts but don't provide you with meaningful reports. If you want to see a bigger breakup of costs, contact your accountant as to how you can achieve this without making their job too much harder and costing you more accounting fees. Some clients have gone to the other extreme and have created an account for everything, making the profit and loss unreadable as it prints over several pages. Work out what you are trying to report on and group some like items.
Ensure you regularly back up your cashbook data to prevent loss of information. If the software offers password protection or encryption, consider using these features to enhance security.
No matter which cashbook program you have, they all have multiple reports. Have a play, see what they show you and please call your accountant for help.
