Light weaner steers improve by up to 40c/kg at Eidsvold

There were 300 head presented at Eidsvold Saleyards on August 2, with agents reporting prices for most categories selling firm to stronger than last sale.
Meatworks cows lifted considerably with the tops making over $1500. Feeder steers remained firm to slightly better, while feeder heifers sold stronger for both tropical and flatback types.
Lighter weaner steers improved by up to 40c/kg, with the heifer portion also improving with 217kg Charbray heifers making 246c/kg.
Angus cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 340c/kg at 216kg returning $737/hd.
Simmental cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 340c/kg at 220kg returning $748/hd.
Angus cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 336c/kg at 90kg returning $638/hd.
Santa cross steers from Cracow sold for 332c/kg at 327kg returning $1089/hd.
Santa cross steers from Cracow sold for 332c/kg at 230kg returning $766/hd.
Santa cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 336c/kg at 340kg returning $1143/hd.
Charolais cross heifers from Monto sold for 246c/kg at 217kg returning $535/hd.
Santa Gertrudis heifers from Eidsvold sold for 266c/kg at 423kg returning $1126/hd.
Simmental cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 256c/kg at 290kg returning $742/hd.
Droughtmaster cross heifer from Kapaldo sold for 249c/kg at 475kg returning $1183/hd.
Angus cross heifers from Monto sold for 256c/kg at 386kg returning $990/hd.
Brahman cross heifers from Gin Gin sold for 242c/kg at 363kg returning $881/hd.
Brangus bull from Mundubbera sold for 251c/kg at 880kg returning $2210/hd.
Angus cross cows from Mundubbera sold for 224c/kg at 636kg returning $1427/hd.
Santa Gertrudis cows from Mundubbera sold for 227c/kg at 581kg returning $1320/hd.
Charbray cross cows from Mundubbera sold for 257c/kg at 525kg returning $1350/hd.
