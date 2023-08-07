A cheeky grin, a natural stock sense and a strong work ethic - these are some of the ways 29-year-old Brady Prow is being remembered, following a car accident near Yaraka that claimed his life on Saturday.
According to police, a four-wheel-drive utility driven by Brady was heading south on the Yaraka-Retreat Road at around 7pm when it hit a cow and rolled.
Brady died at the scene.
Born and bred in Blackall, entering the world on April 19, 1994, Brady found his happy place on the road with his father, drover Billy Prow.
Blackall producer James Pearson said he'd known Brady since 2001, when Billy took cattle on the road from Winton to Blackall for them, and his mum Toni-Ann would come along with Brady and his older brother Dion on weekends to join the camp.
"He would have been seven years old at the time, doing his schoolwork on the back of a truck," James recalled.
"He made his way in the world through his own efforts, a real credit to both his parents.
"He got on with anyone and could talk to lawyers and doctors as easily as fellow musterers."
Brady worked for the Pearsons on horseback and from the cockpit of a mustering helicopter, and James said he was as good a stockman as you'd see anywhere.
"He was known from here to the Gulf for his ability with stock - it's a big loss, to the industry, and to the many people who knew him," he said.
Not known for his love of school, Brady was always destined to work with cattle and one of those who took he and his brother Dion on as young contractors was David Cross, who managed Keerongooloo Station at Windorah for many years.
Brady and the Cross's eldest daughter were born a day apart and David said he came to be regarded as part of their family, rather than as staff.
"He was a very smart boy, I had a lot of time for him," he said.
"He wanted to go to work, and you only had to show him how to do something once.
"He was just a natural - you can't teach what he could do - and we did some big hours but he never whinged.
"I also found him very well mannered."
It was while working for the Crosses that he discovered and fell in love with helicopters, working towards getting his commercial licence.
According to Brady's cousin, Jaimee-lee Prow, they saw he wanted to fly and had the cattle sense to go with it, and encouraged him to step up.
He went to work with Cloncurry Mustering once he had the qualifications under his belt, where word spread quickly about his capabilities in the sky.
"There's plenty of chopper pilots but not many young blokes had his cattle sense," Jaimee-lee said. "People who knew him said he just had it."
After starting a young family, he grounded himself and took on managerial positions to focus on being a good father for his children, Aydabelle, 3, and Howdy, 1.
"They're his greatest legacy now; I think he's put his stamp on them," Jaimee-lee said. "He always referred to Aydabelle as his mulga princess."
Describing him as a quiet fellow, Jaimee-lee said his smile was what she would remember most about Brady.
"If we hadn't seen him for a while, or heard from him, we'd get wild, and then he'd blow in with that smile and that laugh, and it was all good," she said.
"I don't think he knew how much he was loved.
"I hope he knew he made us very proud though - he had those values of loyalty and hard work, and was very family oriented."
Jaimee-lee thanked the many property owners who went looking for Brady on Saturday night when he hadn't arrived at his destination, saying the family was forever grateful for their help.
As well as his children Aydabelle and Howdy, Brady is survived by his parents Billy Prow and Toni-Ann Smith, brothers Dion, Mason and Cody, his paternal grandfather Charlie Prow, and his maternal grandmother Carol Bartholomaeus.
His grandmother Gail Prow and grandfather Jack Bartholomaeus are deceased.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
