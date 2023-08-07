Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Tributes flow for Brady Prow following fatal car accident at Yaraka

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 7 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brady Prow in his natural environment, surrounded by horses and enjoying a beverage. Picture supplied.
Brady Prow in his natural environment, surrounded by horses and enjoying a beverage. Picture supplied.

A cheeky grin, a natural stock sense and a strong work ethic - these are some of the ways 29-year-old Brady Prow is being remembered, following a car accident near Yaraka that claimed his life on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.