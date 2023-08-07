There were 400 cattle yarded at Beaudesert sale on Saturday.
Early Storms Pastoral, Illinbah, sold Brangus steers 18 months for $1240. Steve Moriarty and Pamela Moriarty, Canungra, both sold Charbray steers 16 months for $1100. Jenoff Pty Ltd, Christmas Creek, sold Charbray steers 16 months for $1010.
Len and Jan Wilkinson, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster steers 16 months for $1130. Trevor and Sue Whitehall, Mt Berryman, sold quality Santa weaners steers for $980. Coochin Farming Co, Boonah, sold Santa cross weaner steers for $820.
Sam and Kate Festa Family Trust, Darlington, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $730. J2X Pty Ltd, Rosevale, sold Charbray cross weaner steers for $700.
Glenn and Justine Stanton, Boonah sold Charbray heifers 18 months for $940. Glenn and Justine Stanton also sold Droughtmaster heifers 18 months for $890. Trevor and Sue Whitehall sold Santa weaner heifers for $800.
Rob Arnold, Veresdale, sold Limousin cross heifers 12 months for $790. Clearwaters Agri Pty Ltd, Maroon, sold Santa heifers for $650.
Ewan Bruce and Julia Brydon, Josephville, sold Charbray cows and calves for $1110. Early Storms Pastoral sold Brahman cross cows and calves for $920. Trent Cause, Bunjurgen Droughtmaster, Bunjurgen, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1300. Trevor and Sue Whitehall sold a Santa bull for $1700.
