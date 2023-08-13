Australian grains industry welcomes China announcement

Great news arrived for Australia's barley farmers on Friday night with the announcement by the Chinese government that it would immediately lift its tariffs on Australian barley, effective from Saturday August 5.
The Australian grains industry has welcomed the announcement as China has traditionally been the major export market for Australian barley.
Domestic barley prices lifted $10-15 a tonne on Friday after this news with traders and Chinese importers immodestly starting to source barley for immediate delivery to China.
Prior to this announcement upside in Queensland barley prices appeared to be capped due to shipments from WA but prices may now need to lift to reflect this opening up of the Chinese market.
Wheat prices continue to firm in Queensland. Reports suggest the SFW traded $450/t delivered Downs last week for January 2024 delivery.
Farmers in Queensland continue to wait for a decent rain event to allow crops to achieve at least yields from the pending harvest. July rainfall was below average for the majority of southern Queensland's farmers. Farmers in this part of the country are now hoping for a summer crop outcome as many are abandoning prospects for the winter cereal and oilseed crops.
Global wheat markets remain volatile with Russian drones hitting further grain infrastructure in Odessa, Izmail and other Ukrainian port locations.
Russia appears to have made a strategic decision to prevent Ukraine from exporting grain as it looks to boost export prices to fund its war effort in Ukraine. There is also talk that Turkey's President Erdogan will meet with Vladimir Putin next week to try to reinstate the grain corridor in Ukraine.
Anecdotally this tactic appears to be working with Russian wheat prices firming US$20-30/t over recent weeks.
On the flip side, United States wheat markets have continued to fall over the past week as the only export game in town is Russian wheat as they continue to secure the majority of export business.
Global importers, notably North African countries such as Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt, have all been active in buying wheat over the past week with Russia winning the lion's share of this business despite its firmer prices.
Concerns are also building around the production and yield outcomes with the North American spring wheat and oilseed crops.
Canada's canola crop estimate continues to be lowered by private forecasters with the crop now forecast to be closer to 17 million tonnes.
