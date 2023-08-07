Many memorial campdrafts were on the line at the Graymont Calliope & Districts Gold Goblet Campdraft held last weekend at the JS Neill-Ballantine Park with the three-day event attracting local competitors.
One of the highlights from the campdraft was former president and foundation committee member Craig McLachlan from Boyne Valley being presented with life membership in a surprise presentation on Saturday evening for his contribution to his local event. Mr McLachlan has also been responsible for the recently constructed new arena and yards built at the Calliope Campdraft grounds.
Former Northern Territory lady Narda Grover, who now calls Biggenden home, featured in the Rob Jeninson Memorial Gold Goblet Open riding Mustbe Regean with 178 points, with three competitors sharing equal second - Stuart Frame, Sarah Lindley and Jaimie Kriesch all with 176 points. It was a special win for Ms Grover as she bred Mustbe Regean who was by McNamara Refund (dec) and out of an open mare, Mustbe Droughtime. This combination also won the Novice campdraft at Mulguildie earlier this year.
Gracemere competitor Rick Hopkins riding Times A Blazin on behalf of Roslyn Heyzes was victorious in the Jim McAdam Memorial Novice with a total score of 177 points. The Jack Mossman Memorial Maiden draft was won by Mundubbera's Joe Payne riding Halls Supa Spin on behalf of Peter and Jodi Bullen with 173 points with Jessica Spoor and Danny Cogill sharing second with 171 points. The Riverston Park Futurity was won by Morinish competitor Craig Ellrott, riding Bighouse Reflection with 89 points, with a narrow one-point lead over Gavin Ware and Dodge.
Promising horse trainer Hayley Spoor took out the Keith Jensen Memorial Encouragement campdraft riding Gil Park Kasha scoring 85 points, with three competitors sharing equal second - Hayley Parker, Brodie Coombs and Brad Neal all with scores of 81.
The DJ's Steel & Concrete Juvenile was a won by Lachlan Donoghue riding Boon with 88 points with two competitors sharing equal second, Shayla Ouston and William Prentice with 86 points, while the Junior Campdraft was won by Peyton Fitzhenry riding Miss Adrenaline Rush with 58 points.
Judges included Anthony Webb, Ross Rideout, Danny Cogill, Joe Payne, Ben Weller and Karin Howard. Cattle were donated by Calliope Cattle Company, Wilson family and PPL.
A fundraising auction was held on Saturday night with all proceeds going to RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.
Meanwhile in the north, Andrew Angel has been enjoying some tremendous form securing his third Open win in as many weeks having won at Springlands, Marlborough and the Whitsunday ASH.
Secretary of the Willinga Park's Juandah Plains Campdraft, Lauren Newton reported that nominations for their event closed last week and the committee received well over 600 nominations for each event from the Whitsundays to Victoria.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Garah, Georgetown, Ashford, Dulacca, Glenmorgan P & C, Bell, Widgee Bushman's Carnival, Capella, Blackall, Windorah and Hebel.
