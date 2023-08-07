Former Northern Territory lady Narda Grover, who now calls Biggenden home, featured in the Rob Jeninson Memorial Gold Goblet Open riding Mustbe Regean with 178 points, with three competitors sharing equal second - Stuart Frame, Sarah Lindley and Jaimie Kriesch all with 176 points. It was a special win for Ms Grover as she bred Mustbe Regean who was by McNamara Refund (dec) and out of an open mare, Mustbe Droughtime. This combination also won the Novice campdraft at Mulguildie earlier this year.