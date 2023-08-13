Queensland Country Life
The Ekka kicks off in Brisbane this weekend

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
August 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Ekka is back
The 2023 Royal Queensland Show, or as it is more commonly known the Ekka festival, kicks off this weekend. For 142 years the Ekka has been Queensland's largest annual event, bringing together hundreds of thousands of visitors to celebrate Queensland agriculture.

