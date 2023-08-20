A first-rate 174-lot draft is set for the 18th annual Roma Brangus Sale being held at the Roma Saleyards from 10am on Friday, September 1.
In all 27 vendors from Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria will offer 131 registered bulls, 41 registered females, and two semen packages in the all black 2023 draft.
Sale chair Sue Fawcett all lots selected meet the the Brangus breed Standard of Excellence, and possess excellent conformation and structural soundness.
"All bulls have been tested by ACV Vet for Veterinary Bull Breeding Soundness Evaluation," Ms Fawcett said.
"The bulls also have a crush side semen test result of 60 per cent or above, and a minimum qualifying pass morphology result.
"All registered animals have had a Brangus Genomic Bundle (50K or 100K SNP, PV, poll/horn, coat and tenderness tests) completed."
Ms Fawcett said the sale holds widespread appeal among buyers due to its central location in Roma and the solid reputation of the cattle offered each year.
"The majority of our commercial buyers are from western Qld and northern NSW, though we have buyers from all points of Qld."
The popularity of the sale was recognised in 2022 with a sale record high of $64,000 reached in the bull section.
In all 91 per cent of the 80 bulls offered were cleared for a $12,213 average, an improvement of $1200 per head on the 2021 result. All 14 heifers found new homes and averaged $5392, an increase of $1115 over 2021.
Those who're unable to attend this year's sale in person can utilise the Elite Livestock Auctions online bidding platform to participate.
All prospective buyers are invited to attend a bull walk at the Roma Saleyards from 4pm on Thursday, August 31, with refreshments provided.
The sale catalogue is on the Brangus Australia or Elite Livestock Auction websites. Contact the Brangus Australia office (02) 5775 9900 or office@brangus.com.au to have a hard copy catalogue mailed to you.
For enquiries please call selling agents Mark Duthie, GDL, 0448 016 950, or Michael Smith, Elders, 0428 541 711.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.