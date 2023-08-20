Queensland Country Life
Striking draft for Roma Brangus Sale

MS
By Matt Sherrington
August 20 2023 - 12:00pm
The record breaking, $64,000 Gunnadoo Park Mate with Jeff Parker, Gunnadoo Park stud, Manilla, New South Wales and buyer, Edward Quinn, Voewood stud, Calliope. Picture by Kent Ward.
A first-rate 174-lot draft is set for the 18th annual Roma Brangus Sale being held at the Roma Saleyards from 10am on Friday, September 1.

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

