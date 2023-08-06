Queensland Country Life
Heavy heifers top at 269c, average 246c at Emerald

August 7 2023 - 9:00am
Smaller yarding at Emerald
After a big weaner and feeder sale on Tuesday, Emerald combined agents had a lighter yarding of 631 head on Thursday.

