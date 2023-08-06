Smaller yarding at Emerald

After a big weaner and feeder sale on Tuesday, Emerald combined agents had a lighter yarding of 631 head on Thursday.
With some good lines of fat cattle on offer the market saw a slightly stronger trend with most processors in attendance.
There were very few steers over 550kg but what was there topped at 280c/kg to average 271c/kg.
With the weaner and feeder sale earlier in the week there were limited numbers of stores to quote.
Heavy heifers over 400kg topped at 269c/kg to average 246c/kg. Heavy cows over 520kg topped at 242c/kg to average 233c/kg. Cows 450-520kg topped at 249c/kg to average 217c/kg. Cows 400-450kg topped at 222c/kg to average 192c/kg.
Charles and Carmel McKinlay, Bloodwood, Yamala, sold Angus cross to 225c/kg to weigh 826kg and returned $1860, while their heifers made to 250c/kg to weigh 470kg or $1175.
Don and Kay Gordon, Burn Meadows, Emerald, sold Brangus cross cows making to 241c/kg to weigh 670kg and returned $1616. The Tibble family, Westlyn, Orion, sold Brangus cross cows to 229c/kg and weighed 553kg or $1268, while their heifers made to 252c/kg and weighed 503kg or $1269.
