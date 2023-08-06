4WD rollover near Jundah claims life of a man aged 29

A man has died following a single vehicle crash near Jundah overnight.
According to police, a four wheel drive utility was heading south of the Yaraka-Retreat Road at around 7pm on Saturday when it hit a cow and rolled.
The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics attended the accident on a private property, where the driver and sole occupant, a 29-year-old man from Charleville, was assessed in a critical condition.
He died at the scene.
Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.