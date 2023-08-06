Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Man, 29, dead in single vehicle crash near Jundah

By Newsroom
Updated August 6 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
4WD rollover near Jundah claims life of a man aged 29
4WD rollover near Jundah claims life of a man aged 29

A man has died following a single vehicle crash near Jundah overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.