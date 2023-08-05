Queensland Country Life
Corfield Races 2023: Hundreds enjoy winter race day

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 5 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Corfield Racecourse was the place to be on Saturday as hundreds turned out to enjoy a beautiful winters day trackside for the annual 2023 Corfield Cup Races.

