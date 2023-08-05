Attendees from as far afield as Charleville, Taroom and Bollon were raising a glass to the massive fundraising effort that brought the new Lee Family and Australian Country Choice LifeFlight hangar at Roma into being, at a celebration on Friday night.
LifeFlight Foundation chairman Rob Borbidge told the sold-out function of 300 people that the facility they were partying in was thanks to the vision and work of the community.
"We've seen the power of community here the past three years," he said, adding that funds raised from the evening would go towards further LifeFlight projects such as remote fuel pods and the interactive Visitors' Centre that will be part of the Roma complex.
As well as from local beneficiary Warwick Cooper, who suffered an injury in his Wallumbilla cattle yard early in the year, and who called for a helipad at the Roma Hospital, the evening's MC and Australian rugby league legend Shane Webke revealed in an unscripted moment that he and his wife knew intimately the value of LifeFlight.
When their son fractured his skull and needed to be flown urgently to Brisbane, it was LifeFlight who did the job and one of their doctors who helped them through the experience.
"And when we went to pay the bills, we discovered there was no charge for the helicopter," he said. "That was astounding - they put so much into their work that night."
Chairman of the Maranoa LifeFlight Regional Advisory Committee Kate Scott urged people to celebrate their achievement.
It's understood the night raised over $62,000.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.