LifeFlight Hello Hangar cocktail party sold out at Roma

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Attendees from as far afield as Charleville, Taroom and Bollon were raising a glass to the massive fundraising effort that brought the new Lee Family and Australian Country Choice LifeFlight hangar at Roma into being, at a celebration on Friday night.

