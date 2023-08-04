A lack of agriculture teachers in Queensland schools could be behind the lack of graduates obtaining agriculture qualifications, industry peak body AgForce says.
In 2018, TAFE Queensland began taking over the delivery of the course from Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges.
Since then, only 250 students have completed the qualification across the state.
Earlier this week, Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto called the figures dismal, considering the large economic benefit the agricultural industry returned to the Queensland economy.
"Without primary industries such as these, our state's economy would collapse, these industries deserve appropriate training to ensure the skilled workforce is there to carry them into the future," Mr Dametto said.
AgForce general manager of media and community engagement, Tanya Nagle, also agreed the numbers were a concern for industry.
Ms Nagle, who also managed AgForce's School to Industry Partnership Program for seven years, said the lack of agriculture teachers or ag-trained teachers had been a problem for quite a long time.
"There's no actual degree at a Queensland University to become an ag teacher," she said.
"Queensland's not alone, all states and territories have the problem of limited ag teachers.
"We then have teachers being told in school that they have to teach agriculture, but they have no training or background, so limited knowledge or confidence to teach it."
Ms Nagle also agrees the lack of ag teachers in Queensland schools has had an impact on the number of graduates obtaining a Certificate III in Agriculture.
"For students to gain a Certificate III in Agriculture, the teachers need to be able to do the training," she said.
"If they're not qualified to do the training, then they can't run cert programs in their schools and then when they want to get an external trainer in, there's very few of those around as well."
Ms Nagle said AgForce run a teacher conference every two years, where they help upskill teachers.
"It's not just the ag teachers, it's for all teachers about what are the latest things happening in agriculture, what are the opportunities, and here are all the resources you can use in your classroom, those type of things," she said.
"A lack of teachers having any idea about the importance of agriculture and being able to teach it across the curriculum means we have a bunch of kids that don't know where their food and fibre comes from and don't know all the amazing careers that we have in agriculture."
TV presenter and former Miss Universe Australia Kimberley Busteed is calling for federal and state governments to restore funding to AgForce's ag education program, School to Industry Partnership Program.
Since 2004, thousands of Queensland schoolchildren every year have been benefiting from the farming organisation's School to Industry Partnership Program, through events such as Moo Baa Munch, Kids to Farms, Ag Inspirations, and Career Conversations.
Until recently, secondary school programs were funded by the state government and the federal government funded the primary school program Kids to Farms.
However, all funding has now been cut - leaving the future of the scheme hanging in the balance.
Kimberley, who grew up in Gladstone and went on to compete in the 2007 Miss Universe contest, is outraged.
The mum-of-three and Channel Seven presenter, who also runs a farm management enterprise in the Brisbane Valley, with retired cricketer husband Chris Simpson, urged politicians to recognise the importance of educating children about agriculture.
Her own children Evelyn, 6, Victoria, 4, and Jack, 2, are among 3,500 kids to have taken part in an AgForce SIPP event.
"It really is devastating to hear about the funding cuts," she said.
"The AgForce SIPP team has done a great job to get the ball rolling, and I just can't understand why anyone would fail to support them.
"I love the fact that our kids know exactly where their food comes from, however, there is still a real lack of awareness among children and their families in the city.
"It's amazing how many mums will comment to me at school pick up after we've been on the farm for the weekend about how amazing farm life is and how lucky the kids are, but the conversations around what we do on farm aren't happening.
"What is it that you do? What part of agriculture are you in? What happens on a farm? Those sorts of conversations are important.
"I think we've done a good job of putting a face to the farmer, but we can really do more work on filling in those blanks about what actually happens on the farm - how the animals are looked after and how we care for the environment."
Ms Busteed said government funding was important in helping to bring agriculture information to schools.
"I truly wonder how many school leavers and parents, are having conversations around agricultural career paths in urban areas," she said.
"There's such a lack of visibility and conversation around our industry in the city.
"Let's also talk about the opportunities in ag. It's an extraordinary industry - and one that should be at the forefront of everyone's mind as an option - whether they choose to follow that path or not."
AgForce is now providing sole funding for the program.
General President Georgie Somerset said she was saddened by the decision.
"SIPP has long been regarded not only as incredibly successful, but also as a benchmark for school to industry engagement," she said.
"But without government backing it's hard to say what happens next.
"Since the state government closed the last of the agricultural colleges in 2019, there are very few pathways available for young people to enter agriculture, and yet we have a farming industry crying out for a skilled workforce.
"It's time politicians recognised the importance of sharing agriculture's good news stories with young people, of encouraging children to take an interest in farming, and introducing students to the diversity of a career in agriculture - before it's too late."
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
