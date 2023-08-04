Queensland Country Life
Home/News

AgForce calls on state government to address agriculture teacher shortage

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 4 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Dalby Ag inspirations event that AgForce recently held for students. Picture supplied
A Dalby Ag inspirations event that AgForce recently held for students. Picture supplied

A lack of agriculture teachers in Queensland schools could be behind the lack of graduates obtaining agriculture qualifications, industry peak body AgForce says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.