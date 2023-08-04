Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Dulacca's Jamie Sturrock one of 35 contesting Qld Working Cattle Dog titles

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated August 5 2023 - 7:40am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dulacca's Jamie Sturrock and five of his working dogs - Twist, Seth, Lego, Hank and Mack - ready for the weekend of trialling. Picture: Sally Gall
Dulacca's Jamie Sturrock and five of his working dogs - Twist, Seth, Lego, Hank and Mack - ready for the weekend of trialling. Picture: Sally Gall

The hot tip for people competing in working dog trials? It's like real estate - it's all about position.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.