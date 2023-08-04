The hot tip for people competing in working dog trials? It's like real estate - it's all about position.
Amid a chorus of whistled instructions in the background, the treasurer of the Queensland Working Cattle Dog Trial Association, Bundaberg's Elizabeth Hughes was eager to share the attributes that would help competitors win at the state championships that got underway at Wallumbilla on Friday.
"There's a lot of pressure on a dog in these competitions - there's only three head of cattle and some can't handle that," she said.
"A lot of dogs make good work dogs but not good trial dogs - you can't fine tune them.
"They've got to be biddable, obedient, have a desire to work, and be able to listen."
The organisation runs 25 events annually, from as far north as Mossman down to St George and west to Wallumbilla and Emerald.
Thirty-five different handlers spread from Nebo to Narribri are competing for state honours this weekend, particularly the open final to be held under lights on Saturday.
Some 150 dogs were nominated for the open competition, and 137 are entered in the novice and maiden contests being run concurrently.
Ms Hughes said that as well as being an opportunity for like-minded people to get together and improve their skills, the state titles were a good way of promoting the idea of using working dogs to the fraternity handling stock in the area.
"For the majority of us, it's an extension of our working week," she said.
"We know the value of a good dog is immeasurable, especially with labour shortages.
"A dog is always saying 'pick me'."
One of those who didn't have to travel far to take part was Jamie Sturrock, based at Dulacca, where he manages the cattle side of the Nixon family's operation at Devoncourt, Drillham.
He was fresh from having dogs place first, second and third in the cow dog challenge at the Australian championships at Scone, NSW.
Having more obstacles and more distance for a dog and its handler to contend with, Mr Sturrock said it was the first one he'd competed in, in 12 years of trialling.
He had six of the 120 dogs vying for honours in the event, and was able to not just get three of them into the final, but to have each of them take the first three placings.
"That was pretty amazing," he said.
"There's five head of cattle instead of three, and more free working, so there's a lot more stockmanship involved," he explained.
"The obstacles are probably more difficult but you can assist your dog.
"Each obstacle has a five point, three point and zero point option - you can attempt more points or you can take a softer option to progress.
"It's something that's gaining momentum."
Mr Sturrock is one of those importing Border Collie genetics from Scotland and Wales, laughing that he's tipped a few house deposits into his working dog genetics.
"That's only just a joke," he said. "It's been a passion since I was a late teenager. A good working dog's not easy to breed but it's certainly rewarding."
The idea of importing semen is to go back to the original source of genetics for the breed.
Mr Sturrock said some bloodlines in Australia had lost the herding trait, being bred for different reasons.
"The dogs from overseas are very trainable, plus they're an outcross," he explained.
Cattle are an essential part of the championships and 180 head, donated by Graham and Christina York, were being penned up by volunteers on the grounds as the competition progressed on Friday.
One of the organisers of the Wallumbilla event, Ross Kehl has spent the past 12 months working with them to ensure they were well-educated for the event.
"Anything that's man-shy, you don't bring along - apart from anything, it's a safety issue," he said.
While the consensus was that Brahman-cross cattle worked the best for competition, and weaners were ideal, fellow competitor Barrie Hughes said they were very lucky to get cattle for their events and were very grateful to anyone who wanted to donate them.
"It's good for the cattle, but there is work involved in getting them ready," he said.
"You'll probably find there's less dark cutters when they go to the meatworks.
"They're relaxed there because they're used to being handled."
