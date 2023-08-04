Tradies turned trendsetters: Fashionable workwear choices

Workwear can be durable, versatile, and stylish. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



For trade workers, fashion often takes the backseat. That's why finding workwear that's not only durable and functional but also stylish is sometimes quite the stretch. But how does one balance functionality and style? Especially when your attire should also be protective, first and foremost.

The good news is some of the trendiest outfits these days can double duty as workwear. From vests to trousers, there are plenty of options available that can showcase your taste for fashion while meeting the demands of your trade.

Whether you're a skilled carpenter, a seasoned electrician, or an expert landscaper, if you've been conscious about your style lately, perhaps now's the time to upgrade your workwear closet. In this article, you'll discover some practical but fashionable workwear choices that are durable, versatile, and stylish. Read on to get new inspiration and elevate your work style:

1 Khaki trousers

Khaki trousers are a classic choice for workwear that combines style and practicality. Their neutral colour makes them versatile, so you can easily pair them with various colours of tops and footwear.

When choosing khaki trousers, go for ones made from durable materials like cotton, polyester, or nylon. You may find them in local workwear stores or specialty online shops like the Workwear Hub, which carries a wider range of styles and sizes.

If you work in construction, try pairing your steel-toed boots with khaki trousers and a button-down shirt for a stylish but functional look. If a tool belt is a usual part of your workwear, get one that matches the colour of your boots so your ensemble looks well put together.

2 Chambray or flannel button-up shirts

Chambray has been a popular fabric for workwear for over a century now. Often used in button-up workwear shirts, this fabric is lightweight and breathable, making it perfect for those hot summer days on the job. Chambray shirts come in different shades of blue, which can look great with most colours. You can wear a chambray button-up shirt with rolled sleeves, dark denim jeans, and work boots. This stylish combination offers a casual but timeless aesthetic.

Flannel is another popular fabric for workwear tops. They're not only cosy and warm but can also be fashionable workwear choices when styled right. Try on a relaxed-fit flannel top with denim jeans and leather work boots for a rugged yet stylish look. The soft and warm flannel fabric can add a touch of sophistication to your winter workday attire.

3 Triumph shorts

When the temperature rises, it's time to bring out the triumph shorts. Although these shorts are specifically designed as functional workwear, they can still look stylish.



Triumph shorts are made from durable materials like polyester and canvas, which can handle the demands of physical labour while maintaining flexibility and comfort.

On scorching summer days, try pairing triumph shorts with a breathable performance t-shirt and sturdy work boots. This combination will keep you cool and comfortable while you work without looking too plain.

4 Multi-pocket utility vests

If you're a tradie who needs to carry an array of tools and equipment, a utility vest with multiple pockets is probably part of your daily workwear. These vests are typically made of tough fabric, but that shouldn't limit their style potential. When worn with the right pieces, it can elevate your workwear style.

Utility vests can be made of corduroy fabric, which can add a touch of retro charm to your workwear wardrobe. This fabric offers warmth and durability, making it ideal for those cooler workdays. On chilly days, wear a corduroy work vest over a long sleeve thermal shirt and cargo trousers. This combination will keep you warm with a touch of vintage.

5 Neutral coveralls

Manual labour requires protective clothing, and for jobs with considerable hazards, a durable coverall is a must. Although coveralls are probably the last piece of garment one would consider fashionable, they can look cool if you know how to either dress them up or dress them down.

Look for cuffed coveralls with stretch fabric and an elastic waistband to lend a flattering shape to an otherwise straight fit. Layer it underneath with a t-shirt or singlet in contrasting colours, and don a pair of work boots in a bold colour to finish the look.

6 Versatile jackets

Outerwear is a staple when it comes to workwear, and jackets are the easiest to use. So, if you're investing in a few pieces, choose versatile jackets that are lightweight and waterproof with more pockets and a boxy fit for ease of movement. If you'd like a change from the usual black, go for brown, dark grey, and navy instead. These colours are versatile and can camouflage dirt well.

The trendsetting tradie

When it comes to workwear choices, being a tradie doesn't have to mean compromising fashion for functionality. Finding the perfect workwear is all about balancing style, functionality, and comfort. You can go for simple but stylish with neutral colours or fun and adventurous with a pop of bright colour.