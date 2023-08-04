Queensland Country Life
Premium Darling Downs farming country makes $10.85 million

Updated August 4 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:30pm
PREMIUM 775 hectare (1915 acre) Darling Downs farming aggregation Glenmore, Hawthorne and Janyne has sold for an impressive combined $10.85 million at Ray White Rural auction.

