$60 million worth of cannabis seized at rural Queensland properties

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:30pm
Police allegedly found 11 greenhouses containing almost 5000 cannabis plants at a rural property in Coonamble. Picture supplied by Queensland Police
Police allegedly found 11 greenhouses containing almost 5000 cannabis plants at a rural property in Coonamble. Picture supplied by Queensland Police

Police have arrested eleven people after raids saw $60 million worth of cannabis seized at two rural Queensland properties.

