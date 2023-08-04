$60 million worth of cannabis seized at rural Queensland properties

Police have arrested eleven people after raids saw $60 million worth of cannabis seized at two rural Queensland properties.
On July 28, drug squad officers raided a Coonamble property in the North Burnett region where they allegedly found 11 greenhouses containing almost 5000 cannabis plants ranging in size from seedlings to full maturity, along with dried and drying cannabis. Drug production equipment was also allegedly seized during the raid.
According to police, the cannabis seized had an estimated value of $24.7 million.
Three men from Victoria aged between 30 and 55 and a 41-year-old man from the Bundaberg region were charged with a range of drug-related offences and taken into custody with the matters to be heard in Bundaberg court on October 3.
A fifth man from the Fraser Coast region was taken into custody the next day after allegedly arriving in a vehicle carrying further drug equipment and resources.
On Saturday July 29, drug squad officers raided at Mount Maria property in the Gladstone region where they allegedly found 15 hydroponic purpose-built greenhouses, over 6000 cannabis plants and over 560kg of dried cannabis with a value of $35.3 million. It has been alleged drug equipment and a small quantity of cocaine was also seized.
Six people allegedly ran from the scene into nearby bushland before they were found with dog squad assistance and taken into custody.
A 28-year-old man from NSW is expected to face Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 17.
Five men, two from Victoria and three from NSW, would face Bundaberg Magistrates Court on October 3.
Drug and Serious Crime Group State Drug Squad Detective Inspector Bradley Phelps said information from the local community was vital in assisting police during the investigation.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
