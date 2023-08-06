It was a very sad day for Dalby locals back in August 2018, when the Commercial Hotel caught fire and burned to the ground.
The Commercial Hotel was fondly known "Mary's" after the long standing publican Mary Barry, who was the owner for 58 years.
Now under a partnership with the Western Downs Regional Council and the Queensland Government's Works4Queensland program, it has been revitalised into parkland for the public to enjoy.
"Prior to its redevelopment, the site had a long history as a location where people could relax and enjoy each other's company, and Council is excited to announce that we will soon be able to honour that tradition once again at the official opening of Mary's Place," Cr McVeigh said.
"The exciting new space will open with an official celebration on Saturday 19 August at 3pm," he said.
Cr Paul McVeigh said the day would mark the beginning of a new chapter fort he public space."
"The brand-new public space at 120 Cunningham Street in Dalby, now known as Mary's Place will come alive on Saturday 19 August to celebrate its completion, and to officially open the vibrant and exciting new landmark for the region," Cr McVeigh said.
"Western Downs Regional Council is proud to invite the community to enjoy an afternoon of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and a first-of-its-kind movie screening for the highly anticipated opening of Mary's Place later this month."
The opening will be followed by a variety of family-friendly activities which include putt-putt, face painting, a jumping castle, lantern decorating, balloon twister, roaming entertainment and more, all of which can be enjoyed while listening to local musical talent Kadi Lillis.
There will also be a number of food and drink vendors jumping on board with the celebrations, selling their delicious treats to see you through the day.
From 5.30pm, the live entertainment continues as local acts show off their musical talents in the local talent showcase.
To bring the day to a close, the family favourite movie, Super Mario Bros, will play on the big screen from 6.30pm,marking the first of many outdoor movie nights to take place at the new location.
"Excitement has been building in the Dalby community for quite some time with the new public space beginning to take shape Cr McVeigh said..
"This is such an exciting opportunity to come together and explore this wonderful new facility, but also pay tribute to the iconic Mary Barry, who has been immortalised as part of this public space."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
