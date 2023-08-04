Queensland Country Life
Robert and Ruth Chaplain take the Register inside Wynberg Station Cloncurry

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
August 5 2023 - 6:00am
Robert and Ruth Chaplain at Wynberg Station near Cloncurry in north west Queensland. Photo by Samantha Campbell
A north west Queensland family cattle operation has turned its focus to boosting herd fertility, stating it is just as important as carcase weight.

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

