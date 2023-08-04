Goondiwindi region mayor Lawrence Springborg has welcomed the Queensland government announcement to review the regulatory framework requirements for wind farm developments.
According to the recent announcement, the review aims to minimise adverse effects on the environment and will require proponents to investigate the impact their construction will have on local workforce and accommodation.
The mayor has been advocating for the state government to introduce regulatory legislation requirements, community engagement strategies, and benefit funds for major renewable energy infrastructure projects that impact regional communities since one of the largest onshore wind farm developments in the country, the $2 billion Macintyre Wind Farm project, obtained approval as a Queensland government priority infrastructure project, bypassing the need for consultation with the local council.
"We welcome renewable energy projects like the Macintyre Wind Farm in the Goondiwindi Region, and I applaud the state government for taking the important first steps in addressing issues concerning the renewable energy sector in regional Queensland," Mr Springborg said.
"However, we must work together with the state government to create a regulatory framework that prioritises community involvement, job creation, and environmental responsibility for all infrastructure projects - including renewable energy.
"This would ensure that renewable energy projects are legally bound to work with and give back to the local communities that host them."
Mr Springborg said other major infrastructure projects, such as mining, were legislatively required to work with and contribute back to the local community.
"If you were to spend $100 million on a dam or water infrastructure project, you would be getting hundreds of jobs over the years in construction, road construction and maintenance, and expanding agricultural precincts.
"Some of our neighbouring regions have worked closely with the mining and gas sector to generate exceptional outcomes for the local region - like the LifeFlight facility at Roma," he said.
The mayor's additional concerns about wind farms include the impact on the community during the decommissioning phase.
Mr Springborg said the companies involved in building these wind farms tended to change hands frequently.
"This has raised fears that the local community may be left with the burden of cleaning up once the wind turbines reach their end of life," he said.
"While renewable energy solutions are vital for our future, these concerns are warranted, leaving our local communities worried about the economic impact," he said.
