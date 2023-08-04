Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Goondiwindi mayor welcomes review to regulate major renewable energy projects

August 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Brandon Long
Picture: Brandon Long

Goondiwindi region mayor Lawrence Springborg has welcomed the Queensland government announcement to review the regulatory framework requirements for wind farm developments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.